WINCHESTER — Winchester was an automotive desert over Labor Day weekend if you were looking to visit a dealership, buy and then drive away in a 2022 all-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle.
There wasn’t a single electrified vehicle for immediate sale on any major dealership’s lot.
Three-day holidays, like Memorial Day and Labor Day, used to attract throngs of potential buyers, said Dan Doak, general manager of Beyer Auto (Mazda, Volvo, Volkswagen) at 4015 Valley Pike.
“They were huge (sales days) but today they (customers) do so much online they know what they want when they come in,” he said.
Doak had no electrified vehicles on his lot to sell, a dilemma shared by other Winchester dealerships interviewed over the recent holiday.
“We don’t have any to sell but you can order one in transit,” said Eric McClaflin, electric vehicle manager for Malloy Chevrolet, 2700 Valley Ave., about the popular Chevrolet Bolt.
Supply chain issues plus chip availability have made electrified vehicles scarce at a time when their sales have started to climb, with a 12.9% gain in year-over-year sales in the second quarter this year while overall automotive sales dropped 20.4 %, according to Cox Automotive, which monitors and offers services to the automotive industry.
“We don’t have an (all-electric) Leaf right now but we hope to get one soon,” said Jerry Yahner, sales manager for Nissan at 1230 Millwood Pike. “We have 10 to 15 people waiting for it. The first one that comes in gets it.”
And Tony Grist, general manager of CMA’s Hyundai at 2934 Valley Ave., laments he cannot sell the Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUV, rated the best 2022 EV on the market today by Car and Driver magazine. He is waiting to enter the market when the dealership moves up the road to Kernstown at the end of next year. “We’ll have them then,” he said.
The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act has also thrown a serious brown out into the electric vehicle marketplace.
“I don’t know how much feedback they got before passing it,” said Beyer’s Doak, noting it reduced the number of electric vehicles eligible for the up to $7,500 federal tax credit from 72 to 17.
Electric vehicles include plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), which can drive a limited distance on electric only, and all-electric (EVs). Hybrids, which use the battery to aid the gasoline engine, are not eligible for the federal tax credit but are often counted by the industry as part of the electrification movement.
To qualify for the tax credit, the Inflation Reduction Act requires for the remainder of 2022, among other things:
The vehicle must be assembled in North America (U.S., Canada or Mexico).
It must cost less than $80,000. (Many large luxury electric vehicles cost thousands more.)
The purchaser cannot earn more than $150,000 annually or a couple more than $300,000.
In 2023, qualification also requires 40% of the vehicle’s battery components to come from the U.S. or a trading partner.
Right now, auto brands that have sold more than 200,000 electric vehicles are not eligible for the tax credit, but the bill may remove that. Tesla sales now total nearly 2 million globally.
Recent surveys have shown more potential buyers are willing to purchase an electric vehicle, especially millennials ages 26 through 41, with most saying they want to save on fuel costs.
And a recent Bloomberg analysis said sales of electric vehicles have reached a tipping point with a market penetration of nearly 5%, representing a historical marker when preference for new technology rapidly flips, like televisions, the internet and mobile phones did.
Ford has four vehicles still eligible for the federal discount — if the price is less than $80,000 — but none are available right now.
“Buyers can come in and order,” said Joe Fendrich, general sales manager for Malloy/Ford at 1911 Valley Ave. “You can reserve the F-150 pick-up. The Mustang MACHe you can order with delivery in six months. The eTransit van will become available in two months and, hopefully, we will see the plug-in Ford Escape next year.”
But he noted if he took 100 orders right now, he thinks only 5% would qualify for the federal discount.
“Electrified vehicles go rather fast,” said Steve Beaupro, sales manager for Safford of Winchester (Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler) at 1659 Berryville Pike. “Many are sold before they hit the ground.”
He has three vehicles still eligible for the discount — Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, Jeep Wrangler 4ex and Chrysler Pacifica minivan — all plug-in hybrids.
Here is a list of all currently eligible vehicles for the federal tax discount, as of Sept. 3. Buyers must also meet the criteria — especially a final price below $80,000 and income below $150,000 for a single person and $300,000 for a couple.
All electric
FORD
F-150 Lightning (Pro, XLT and Lariat trims)
Mustang MACH-E
E-Transit
NISSAN
Leaf
RIVIAN
EDV 700
R1T (Dual Motor Adventure only)
R1S (Dual Motor Adventure only)
Plug-in Hybrids (PHEV)
AUDI
Q5
BMW
330e
X5 xDrive45e
CHRYSLER
Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid
FORD
Escape Plug-in Hybrid
JEEP
Grand Cherokee Plug-in Hybrid
Wrangler Unlimited Plug-in Hybrid
LINCOLN
Aviator Plug-in Hybrid
Corsair Plug-in Hybrid
VOLVO
S60
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.