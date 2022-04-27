WHITE POST — An overloaded electrical system in a home undergoing renovation is blamed for a fire that displaced three people in the 300 block of Old Kitchen Road on Monday night.
No one was hurt in the fire reported at 10:05 p.m. after being discovered by one of the residents and a neighbor, Frederick County Fire Chief Steven Majchrzak stated in an email.
Flames were coming from under the deck in the rear of the home and had spread inside and to the attic when firefighters arrived at 10:15 p.m. The fire was extinguished at 10:26 p.m. "Quick work by the initial engine companies to get water on the exterior of the house and the initial aggressive interior push into the second floor to get to the fire in that area and the attic area saved the bulk of the home," Majchrzak said.
An electrical conduit outside the house near a toolbox was found to have been compromised.
"Fire appears to have gone up the side of the house and entered the attic through the eaves of the house," Majchrzak said.
A damage estimate was unavailable on Tuesday. The 1,343-square-foot home was built in 1978 and has a value of $269,500, according to county property records. The total property value is $371,900. The home is owned by James K and Lorretta A. Bullock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.