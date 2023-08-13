WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools’ Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center has launched a two-year electrician training program.
An addition to the Innovation Center’s Professional Skills Academy, the electrician program aims to offer education, skills and certifications for students considering a career as an electrician.
“I told my students yesterday, I will have them ready in a couple months that if their uncle, mom, dad, brother, sister wants to put a receptacle in their garage, they will be able to do it,” said Jeff Henry, the program’s instructor.
Henry is a retired electrician who works as an adjunct professor at Laurel Ridge Community College’s Workforce Solutions Program. He also previously taught a similar program to high schoolers in Pennsylvania.
In its pilot year, the electrician training program will offer only the level one class. Next year, the Innovation Center will offer both level one and level two classes with the goal of giving juniors and seniors at Handley High School a chance to explore a career in the trade. As students work through the course, Henry says they will learn background knowledge and terminology. Then, they will put that knowledge into action, familiarizing themselves with tools and equipment that they’ll encounter if they decide to turn their education into a career.
“So whatever I teach you, if I teach them how to install some kind of a device ... they will then have the ability to do hands-on [work] in my classroom to master what they’re being taught on the theory side,” Henry said.
The Innovation Center is in the process of acquiring tools for students to use in class.
There are three types of electricians: a journeyman, a master electrician and a contractor. The Innovation Center’s electrician training program aims to help students on their way to becoming journeyman electricians, a certification which typically requires one of the following in Virginia, according to the state Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation:
Four years of experience and 240 hours of formal vocational training in the trade
An associate’s degree or certificate of completion from a two-year tradesman program through a community college or technical school.
A bachelor’s degree in engineering from an accredited college or university. The curriculum the degree holder completes must relate to the electrician trade
10 years of verified practical experience in the trade
Katie Lockhart, Career and Technical Education (CTE) coordinator for Winchester Public Schools, says the objective is to graduate students who are certified to begin working in the field.
“Ideally, they would come out with at least two years of electrical foundations with us,” Lockhart said. “With all of our CTE programs, the goal at the end is to provide them an entry level credential.”
If students don’t complete their certifications through the Innovation Center’s program, they’ll still be ahead if they continue their electrical training through avenues like Laurel Ridge’s Workforce Solutions Program.
Henry explained that right now, many career electricians are retiring, leaving open positions in the workforce available for these students.
“There’s gigantic holes open for young guys, young students, to come in and fulfill it and make it their career,” he said.
He also said the U.S. is behind when it comes to training young people for these types of careers. Virginia as a whole is in the midst of a push for work-based learning, vocational training and career readiness.
“When I worked in Pennsylvania, they strongly promote vocational education, and they have for years,” Henry said. “Virginia has now ... said, ‘Whew, we got to get on the ball.’ So they started using their community colleges. But Handley is probably way ahead of the curve in grabbing the high school kids and saying, ‘Hey, we’re going to train you and get you ready for your life’s work at an early age.’ And I think that’s wonderful.”
The electrician training program joins welding and carpentry courses at the Innovation Center’s Professional Skills Academy. Prospective vocational programs that may be added include plumbing and HVAC.
