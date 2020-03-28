CLEAR BROOK — A worker survived being struck by an approximately 1,000-pound electrical panel at the Carmeuse Lime & Stone Co., at 508 Quarry Lane about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The man was free from the panel but was on an approximately 25-foot platform when firefighters arrived, according to a Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department news release on Friday. The release didn’t say what caused the accident. County spokeswoman Karen Vachio wouldn’t identify the man citing a medical privacy law, but said in an email that he sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Firefighters used an aerial ladder and basket-style stretcher to rescue the man. Chief Chris Jenkins of the Clearbrook Volunteer Fire and Rescue Co., said elevated rescues are rare and risky.
“It goes to show how persistent training is key,” he said. “When it all comes together, you get outcomes like we had here today.”
