Elizabeth Huyett “Betty” Sager, 87, of Winchester, VA, died Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Betty was born June 29, 1934 in Winchester; daughter of the late Henry Reid and Gwendolyn Huyett Lunsford. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. Betty worked for the Federal Government until her retirement.
She is survived by her children; Brenda J. Long (Rusty) of Winchester, Debra L. O’Hara of Winchester and Robert G. Sager (Ivy) of Mechanicsville, VA; grandchildren, Keith Nixon (Paula) of Winchester, Suzanne Breeding (Daniel) of Old Town, MD, Timothy Nixon (SinDay) of Winchester, Shannon O. Fisher (Nick) of Stephens City, VA, Stephen P. O’Hara of Macon, GA, Anna R. Sager, Shea E. Sager and Todd G. Sager all of Mechanicsville; great-grandchildren, Tiffani, Kaitlyn, Hunter, Jayden, Claire and Grayson; great-great grandchildren, Elliott and Marlee and her sister Lynn C. Lineburg (Bruce) of Winchester.
She is preceded in death by her son-in-law, Richard O’Hara and her great-grandson Tristan Nixon.
A graveside service, open to the public, will be held Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hebron Cemetery with Rev. Sean Devolites officiating.
Pallbearers will be Keith Nixon, Tim Nixon, Stephen O’Hara, Todd Sager, Nick Fisher and Jayden Nixon.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc., 26345 Network Place, Chicago, Il 60603.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
