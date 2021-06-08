WINCHESTER — Ellen White, a registered nurse for Inova Fairfax Hospital, is running for the Redbud District seat on the Frederick County School Board in the Nov. 2 election.
White, 34, is challenging Tim Stowe, 62, who is president and owner of Stowe Engineering PLC and former chairman of the Frederick County Republican Committee.
Shontyá Washington, the School Board’s current Redbud representative, is not seeking re-election. Instead, she is challenging incumbent Blaine Dunn for the Redbud District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
School Board candidates run as independents.
“I want to keep politics out of school, because I think that whatever political values you have, we can all agree we need an educational system that serves everybody,” White said.
Stowe previously told The Star that he also believes schools and children’s education should not be a political issue.
White decided to enter the race after her husband was encouraged to do so by community members, but he is too busy to seriously consider it. She said she has collected the 125 signatures needed to get her name on the ballot.
“Our School Board should be representative of our community, and I think that I can bring a lot to the School Board as a mother, as a woman, as a working mom,” she said. “I just want to be an advocate for students and teachers and be collaborative with our superintendent.”
As White went door-to-door to collect signatures, she said the residents with whom she spoke also want to keep politics out of the School Board. “We can all agree that we want quality education for our kids. That can be Republican, Democratic, whatever.”
Her main platform is advocating for a quality education in Frederick County Public Schools. That means offering universal preschool for all families of all income levels. That also means fair wages for FCPS teachers.
“I think that they need salaries and wages that they deserve,” White said. “Teachers are one of the professions that are most likely to have a second job. We just don’t need the people educating our children worried about making ends meet.”
Teachers are three times as likely as U.S. workers in general to work multiple jobs, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
In April, the Frederick County School Board secured an average 6.4% pay raise for teachers for the next fiscal year.
Teachers also need extra support systems and resources to handle the likely incoming influx of students with behavioral issues due to the “lost year” of COVID-19, White said.
And while the school division’s equity program has been criticized by some Board of Supervisors members and residents, White said she is supportive of the effort, because she believes equity is just a matter of sharing resources.
“We are sharing resources with each other whether that be with people that don’t have resources because of their skin color, because of their ethnicity, because of their disabilities, because of their gender identification,” she said. “It’s about sharing and we’re not going to stop teaching our children how to share, because it’s a value that we have, so I think that we really need to rethink equity in that form.”
The division’s equity program is also derived and influenced from state initiatives, she said.
White graduated from Enterprise High School in Alabama and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama.
She moved from Northern Virginia to Frederick County in 2017. Her children are ages 1 and 3, and she plans to enroll them in FCPS when they’re old enough, so she has “some skin in the game.”
