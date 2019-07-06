Elynnie Nevaeh Long, 7, of Winchester, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Inova Fairfax Hospital.
She was born July 21, 2011 in Winchester, the daughter of Marcel M. Long and Laura N. Eagan.
Elynnie was a rising third grader at John Kerr Elementary School in Winchester. She competed at East Coast Gymnastics in Winchester and placed first in the State of Virginia on the uneven bars last season. She enjoyed music, dancing and arts and crafts.
Surviving in addition to her parents of Winchester are two siblings, Jacoby and Aubrey; her maternal grandparents, Thomas Eagan of Capon Bridge and Kimberly Whitacre of Winchester; her paternal grandparents, Henrietta Hall and Gilbert Long both of Winchester; her maternal great-grandmothers, Margie Eagan of Winchester and Carol Payne of Wardensville and her paternal great-grandmother, Henrietta Davis of Uniontown, PA.
A funeral service will be Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in Victory Church, 2870 Middle Road, Winchester with Pastor Blaine Medley officiating.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service in the church.
Please come dressed as Elynnie would know you or wearing pink or purple.
In lieu of flowers, please bring art supplies for after hours school activities.
A celebration of Elynnie’s life will immediately follow the service in the Jim Barnett Building in Winchester’s Jim Barnett Park.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.