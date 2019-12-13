HARRISONBURG — When Amy Joy Hansen embezzled $229,000 from Firstline Safety Management Inc. in Winchester it was a significant financial blow to the 12-employee company, but she also stole the trust of her employer.
“I was shocked and very disappointed,” Patricia Falls, Firstline CEO, said on Wednesday, a day after Hansen admitted to one count of federal wire fraud in a plea bargain in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg. “It’s not that (losing) the money wasn’t difficult, but the trust issue was huge.”
Hired in 2001, Hansen became the company’s office manager around 2008, according to court documents. From 2016 through November of last year when she was fired, Hansen made unauthorized purchases using company credit cards. She hid the embezzlement by altering statements to make it look like the charges were from vendors.
Falls said when confronted, Hansen had a “mental breakdown” but never explained what she spent the money on. Falls said there was no indication Hansen had a drug or gambling addiction, common traits of embezzlers.
Hansen, 44, of Inwood, W.Va., is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on March 20.
Firstline was founded by Falls and her late husband Donn Falls in 1986. It provides safety services and training to construction companies as well as conducting fatal construction accident investigations. Falls said the company wasn’t insured for the theft, but new accounting protocols have been implemented to prevent it from happening again.
Falls said she sought prosecution of Hansen not out of vengeance, but as a deterrent to others considering similar crimes. “She broke the law and has to pay the consequences,” Falls said.
