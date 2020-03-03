BERRYVILLE — Christian Miles Bentley said his bipolar disorder shouldn’t be a get-out-of-jail card, but he blamed it for him embezzling $4,874 from Berryville Main Street.
“I was experiencing a very intense manic episode,” Bentley testified on Monday in Clarke County Circuit Court about a spending spree on fancy dinners and winery visits that he charged to the nonprofit group’s credit card. “I do love the Berryville community. This was a horrific mistake, and I want to make this right.”
Adhering to state sentencing guidelines that recommended probation rather than jail, Judge Alexander R. Iden gave Bentley a four-year suspended sentence on felony and misdemeanor embezzlement charges.
Th embezzlement occurred from Oct. 22, 2018, to Jan. 3, 2019, while Berryville Main Street, which promotes town businesses and tourism, was seeking a new executive director. Bentley was serving as interim director. His spending spree included stays in a Washington, D.C., hotel, $200 dinners in Georgetown, visits to wineries and a defensive driving course. Bentley then withheld credit card statements from the group’s accountant. Kim Ragland, the group’s treasurer, eventually uncovered financial discrepancies and notified police.
Bentley testified that he was diagnosed with Bipolar 1, also known as manic depressive disorder, in March 2017. He said he didn’t tell anyone at Berryville Main Street where he volunteered because it was embarrassing and he had never had serious manic behavior before.
In a plea bargain in August, Bentley, 32, of Alexandria, pleaded no contest to the charges and agreed to make full restitution. But he only paid back $800, which violated the plea agreement. Bentley said the lack of restitution was because he couldn’t find steady work due to the damage to his reputation from negative publicity about his conviction.
Berryville Main Street has also had its reputation damaged by the theft, according to Nathan J. Stalvey, the group’s president. The group, which has an approximately $60,000 annual budget, receives about $20,000 in annual taxpayer money, with the rest of the money coming from contributions from local businesses.
Stalvey said the business money dried up after the embezzlement. He said the 20-hour per week executive director position — the only paid position the group had — was eliminated. The theft also led to the closure of the group’s Firehouse Gallery, which sold work by local artists, in September.
“It prevented us from carrying out our mission,” Stalvey testified. “A lot of businesses didn’t trust us on how we handled our finances.”
Cyrus Scott Morgan, Clarke County assistant commonwealth’s attorney, asked Iden to deviate from guidelines and give Bentley jail time. He noted Bentley’s criminal record includes an amended assault and battery conviction that was originally a sexual battery charge. But Iden opted for a suspended sentence that includes $150 per month restitution payments and three years of supervised probation.
Stalvey said after the court hearing that he thought the sentence was fair and the threat of jail time will give Bentley incentive to make restitution. “He’s walking a very fine line right now,” Stalvey said.
