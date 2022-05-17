WINCHESTER — Embezzler Brian Keith Beazer had $156,356 worth of reasons for avoiding jail.
The ex-Winchester Cold Storage CEO and general manager’s restitution payment to the company was cited by Judge Brian M. Madden on why Beazer avoided incarceration. In a plea bargain in Winchester Circuit Court on Tuesday, Beazer received a 10-year suspended sentence with five years of supervised probation. He pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement between Jan. 1, 2017, to May 31, 2017. Eight counts of embezzlement were dismissed as part of the deal.
Derek Aston, senior assistant commonwealth’s attorney, told Madden that Beazer misused a Lowe’s account and forged invoices using his position of authority within the company for personal gain. Aston also referenced an ongoing civil lawsuit by Winchester Cold Storage — officially known as WCS Logistics — against Beazer and his wife, Olga L. Beazer, who hasn’t been charged criminally.
The civil suit maintains that the 56-year-old Beazer, who worked for the company from 2001 until July, embezzled $548,000 worth of goods and services from the company. Much of the money and services were for improvements to the Beazers’ home on Kinross Drive in Frederick County, according to the lawsuit. The home was known for its elaborate annual Christmas lights display. In addition to the $548,000, the suit seeks about $350,000 in punitive damages and attorneys’ fees.
WCS was founded in 1917 as an apple storage facility by former Virginia governor, U.S. senator and local newspaper publisher Harry Flood Byrd Sr. and his partners. Members of the Byrd family attended Beazer’s sentencing. The company now has four locations, about 2.3 million square feet of refrigerated storage space, and does about $8.5 million in annual sales.
