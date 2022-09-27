WINCHESTER — Some city residents may see some alarming activity this weekend at Handley High School, but fear not. This is only a test.
Winchester Public Schools and the city of Winchester's public safety agencies will hold a full-scale emergency exercise from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in and around the high school at 425 Handley Blvd.
According to a media release from Rouss City Hall, the drill, which is off limits to the public, will simulate an active threat inside the school to assess the ability of the city's first responders and school staff to facilitate a coordinated, timely response should a genuine safety issue arise in the future.
The four-hour emergency exercise may cause some public disruptions on Saturday morning, including:
- An increase in traffic around Handley High School and Quarles Elementary School, as well as John Kerr Elementary School on Meadow Branch Avenue.
- Temporary closures of Jefferson Street from Valley Avenue to Tennyson Avenue, Handley Boulevard from Stewart Street to Handley Avenue, Handley Avenue from Miller Street to Jefferson Street, and Handley Avenue from Handley Boulevard to Briarmont Drive. Access will be granted to residents of those areas.
Any updates regarding Saturday morning's training exercise will be posted on the city's Facebook page at facebook.com/winchestervagov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.