WINCHESTER — Replacement of the Millwood Pike bridge over Interstate 81 is set to begin in 2024, but repairs couldn’t wait on Thursday.
Emergency work led to the shutdown of several eastbound lanes on Jubal Early Drive and Millwood Avenue by the Apple Blossom Mall beginning around 1:45 p.m. to direct vehicles away from the bridge, causing major traffic delays.
According to a Virginia Department of Transportation news release, the exit 313A ramp from southbound I-81 to Millwood Pike is closed due to the emergency bridge repairs. In addition, the right lane of eastbound Millwood Pike is closed in the area of the I-81 interchange. The ramp and lane closures are expected to remain in place through Saturday morning. The right lane of southbound I-81 was also scheduled to be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. today.
The closures came after a Virginia Department of Transportation inspector noticed a pothole caused by deterioration on and under the bridge, according to Rex L. Pearce, VDOT Staunton District bridge engineer.
“This bridge is nearly 60 years old and it’s nearing the edge of its lifespan,” Pearce said as he stood on the bridge before the work began. “We’ve done repairs in the past and we’re just investigating one more repair that needs to be done.”
Cracked concrete, officially referred to as delamination or spalling, triggered the repairs. The work, which involves drilling through the bridge deck, is expected to be completed on Saturday morning. About a dozen VDOT workers inspected the surface of the bridge and underneath it shortly after the shutdown.
The seven-lane bridge, at the intersection of Millwood Pike (U.S. 50) and Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) in Frederick County just east of Winchester, was built in 1964. It is used by about 32,000 vehicles daily, according to VDOT.
VDOT errs on the side of caution when bridge repairs are needed, according to Sandy Myers, VDOT Staunton District spokeswoman. The department has contractors ready 24/7 if emergency repairs are needed. “It’s not unheard of,” she said.
The replacement bridge, which has a $38.3 million price tag, will have nine lanes and be built just north of the current one. Construction will include improvements to Millwood Pike including new traffic signals and extended auxiliary and turn lanes.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
