Saying she wants to give voters a choice on Election Day, Democrat Emily Scott is running again to unseat Republican Todd Gilbert, this time for the newly created 33rd House of Delegates seat.
“The issues are still there, so I’m still in the running,” said Scott, who lives in Woodstock. “I think everybody deserves a choice.”
Scott ran against Gilbert in the 2021 election, receiving 7,601 votes, or 22.2%, against Gilbert's 26,613, or 77.7%. Despite the loss, it was more votes than she said she hoped to get.
The next election for House of Delegates seats is November 2023, but Scott said she announced her candidacy early because there was a chance the House seats would be up for election again this November because of lawsuits claiming the 2021 elections were not valid due to delays in redistricting. Those lawsuits have since been dismissed.
The redistricting resulted in new boundaries for congressional, state Senate and House of Delegates districts. In that process, the 15th District became the 33rd District. The 15th District covers all of Shenandoah and Page counties and portions of Rockingham and Warren counties. Gilbert was first elected to the House in 2005. In the General Assembly session earlier this year, he was elected Speaker of the House by his peers.
Scott said she is excited to return to the campaign trail.
"The campaign will just go out and try to meet as many people as possible and hear what what people say,” said Scott, who is employed by the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen. “I want to hear what people think, what they want and what they think I can do for them. Since the district has changed, I’m going to be reaching out to some new people. I’m excited to go to Broadway.”
Scott's top issues are boosting education, including incentives to retain local teachers, improving mental health programs, helping food insecurity and fixing the traffic on Interstate 81.
As for gun issues, Scott said she doesn't want to interfere with hunting firearms, but she said it’s time to have a conversation about restricting access to assault weapons, which she called a “weapon of war.”
Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Scott said she isn’t pro-abortion but she wants to protect a woman’s right to control their own reproductive rights.
“I find that there is nothing fundamentally wrong with our system of government,” said Scott, who previously unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors. “The question is how to make it work for the people … different problems require different solutions … big government isn’t always the answer. Some issues can be better solved on a local basis, some things are better at the state level and some things have to be solved at the federal level.”
