BERRYVILLE — Just when the Clarke County football team thought it was going to get outside after two hours indoors during its first official practice on Thursday, lighting and thunder showed up and thwarted the Eagles’ plans.
The Eagles headed back toward the gym for the last hour of practice, which wasn’t ideal. But in a way, having the football team compete where basketball is typically played was somewhat fitting. Those were the two sports that Brent Emmart loved the most, and he’s going to be on the minds of the Eagles in everything they do this year.
Emmart died in March at the age of 52 after a medical emergency. He was best known as Clarke County’s head boys’ basketball coach — he won nearly 400 games and two state championships in 26 years in that role — but he was also someone who molded offensive and defensive linemen as an assistant football coach for 27 years. And as a physical education teacher and weight training coach, he influenced all students.
“He was huge for us,” said junior Carson Chinn, a middle linebacker and an extension of the offensive line as a tight end. “No matter what position you played, he was always correcting or critiquing. Since he’s been gone, we’ve noticed even more just how much he’s meant to our school.”
Emmart was a co-coach for the defensive ends with Jesse Hudson but was the program’s main offensive line coach. (Clarke County’s other offensive line coach, Matt Ernst, also coaches JV games.) Senior Matthew Tapscott said Emmart had coached him on the offensive line since he was in eighth grade, when Clarke County Public Schools students are first eligible for the high school’s JV team.
“Practice is definitely different without him,” Tapscott said. “He understood everybody, whether it was the mental standpoint or the physical. And he was always there to help you out, whether you needed help learning a new position, or needed help learning your position even more. Having him not here is very, very different.”
Senior lineman Alofi Sake will always be grateful for the instruction Emmart gave him. Sake didn’t grow up learning the Eagles’ single-wing system, moving to Clarke County from North Stafford High School during the middle of his sophomore football season. In his first year as a starter last year, Sake earned Second Team All-Region 2B honors on offense in addition to earning First Team All-Region honors on defense.
“It’s different not having [Emmart] for that help,” Sake said. “It’s something we have to deal with, but it’s also something we can remember him for. We’re going to keep his memory there and push through.”
Practicing without Emmart is just the latest adjustment the Eagles have had to make.
One of the things that the Clarke County football team takes a lot of pride in is its work in the weight room. In the spring, walking into the room without Emmart there was not an easy thing to do. If Emmart wasn’t serving as a weight-training instructor, he could often be seen in the weight room doing things like riding an exercise bike.
“Emmart lived in the weight room,” said Clarke County head coach Casey Childs, who knew him for 27 years. “I think early on, for all of us, players and coaches, when you walk in the weight room and you don’t see him there, it was a constant reminder that obviously, he wasn’t there and wasn’t coming.
“I know the kids wrote a few funny sayings that Emmart used all the time on the dry erase board with the workouts for the day, and they didn’t come down until the end of the school year. He would do a long, drawn-out ‘C’mon man,’ when somebody wasn’t doing something they weren’t supposed to do. It was a good reminder about him.”
You don’t have to look hard to find reminders of “Emmy” in Clarke County. Childs said large decals with that nickname (“#EMMY”) can be found on the automobiles of coaches and players, and small ones will be plastered on the backs of the Eagles helmets this season. Clarke County will also have special orange Homecoming game jerseys that will feature a white insert of #EMMY and feature each player’s last name on the back on Oct. 13 against Page County.
The Eagles will honor Emmart’s memory and do their best to continue their successful tradition without him. Clarke County has achieved a winning record in each of the last 16 seasons and won 12 playoff games in that time.
“When you lose somebody who was as dedicated as he was, it spreads to everybody else to do more,” Childs said. “Our coaching staff has stepped up in the offseason, which we knew would happen because we’ve been together for so long.”
Clarke County did not add anyone to its nine-person coaching staff to replace Emmart. The stipend that Emmart received to coach football will now be split between Hudson and Rick Sjostrom, who previously served as volunteers. From now on, Ernst and Childs will both coach the offensive line.
The transition to football without Emmart will be made easier in that they return all of their starting offensive linemen from last year, as well as Chinn at tight end.
“They know the calls and they know the checks,” Childs said. “Those guys are going to want to play hard, because [Emmart’s] going to be watching the games from up above, there’s no question about that.”
After going 7-4 last year and losing in the Region 2B quarterfinals to Stuarts Draft, Clarke County is confident this year will be better.
The Eagles’ roster numbers are up, with an expected 75 players from eighth to 12th grade after having fewer than 60 last year. In addition to having a veteran offensive line, the backfield features plenty of experience. Clarke County will have nine returning offensive starters.
And despite losing longtime standouts Matthew Sipe at quarterback and Kyler Darlington at running back to graduation, injuries to both of those players resulted in Tanner Sipe (a junior and Matthew’s cousin) starting the last two games at quarterback and senior Will Booker and junior Wyatt Palmer seeing significant time at Darlington’s “four back” position. Those three returners, along with wing back Carson Rutherford, combined for 930 yards and 11 TDs on 165 carries for a 5.6 average last season.
Clarke County’s defense returns eight starters, including All-Region selections Sake, Booker, Chinn and Tapscott.
“[Emmart] never got to see a state championship, and I think our whole team is focused on winning a state championship for him,” Tapscott said.
“[Emmart] really is the fuel to the fire,” Sake said.
The Eagles will take on two West Virginia schools in their scrimmages, hosting Jefferson on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. and traveling to Berkeley Springs on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. Clarke County opens its regular season with its Hall of Fame game on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. vs. Rock Ridge.
