BERRYVILLE — Tough but caring, Brent Emmart was the embodiment of a traditional high school athletic coach, according to his former student, Matthew Bass.
"He was a teacher, a leader and a mentor," said Bass, the Berryville District representative on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
For more than 25 years, Emmart was the head varsity basketball coach, as well as an assistant football coach and health/physical education teacher, at Clarke County High School (CCHS). He died suddenly last week due to a medical emergency, school Athletics Director Casey Childs has said.
His funeral was held on Monday. Students and staff were allowed to leave school early to attend, said Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
School Board members and supervisors paid tribute to Emmart during their panels' monthly meetings Monday night and Tuesday afternoon.
Monica Singh-Smith, chairwoman of the School Board and its Buckmarsh District representative, said Emmart will be "remembered for developing a rapport with his students."
"Nobody (at CCHS) spent more time with the kids," Bishop said.
Bass described him as an "old-school type of coach," not one to mince words when students and athletes weren't living up to his expectations.
"He could give you a hard time, but he did so to build your character," said Bass. "If you took it personally, you took it the wrong way."
Katie Kerr-Hobert, vice chairwoman of the School Board and its Berryville District member, admitted that when she first met Emmart, "I wasn't his biggest fan."
As she got to know him, though, her opinion of him quickly changed.
"Nobody was more dedicated or loyal" to his athletes and students, Kerr-Hobert said, crying. Also, "no one has worked harder" than Emmart.
Bishop recalled attending an awards presentation with Emmart last Tuesday night, then finding out in a phone call the following morning that he had died unexpectedly.
Kerr-Hobert acknowledged controversy in recent months concerning matters involving CCHS's athletics program.
"The passing of Coach Emmart has brought us together" again, she said, after people's opinions on those matters became divided.
"He was loved," Kerr-Hobert continued
And, "he would have been shocked," she said, at the large numbers of people who attended his funeral and spoke highly of him.
"If you've ever wondered about the impact of a teacher or coach," it was shown through the mourners' remarks, Bishop said.
"We're sending a lot of love to his family ... and all of those (current and former) athletes whose lives he impacted," said Singh-Smith.
With Emmart's passing, "Clarke County has lost a really big piece of the community," said Terri Catlett, the supervisors' vice chairwoman and Millwood District representative.
In a related matter, both boards planned to recognize the CCHS girls' basketball team for its recent championship victory. They postponed the honors until their April meetings.
Emmart's daughter, Emily, is a member of the team. She and other team members weren't able to be at this week's meetings.
"Hopefully, they felt how proud the community was of them" following the championship, Kerr-Hobert said.
