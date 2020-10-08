BERRYVILLE — The director of the Clarke County Department of Social Services (DSS) is on paid administrative leave while the county investigates allegations of employee mistreatment within the agency, including forced resignations of experienced workers and derogatory name-calling.
The county’s Board of Social Services voted Tuesday afternoon to place Brittany Heine on leave effective immediately.
Heine, who has headed the department since August 2018, was unable to be reached for comment. On Sept. 25, she submitted a resignation letter to the board but did not say why she is leaving. County Administrator Chris Boies said she told him that she had accepted another job.
Heine will be on leave until Oct. 23, the effective date of her resignation, or until the investigation is completed, whichever comes first, Boies said.
The board also voted to advertise for a new director, as well as for Boies and board chairman Gerald Dodson to appoint an interim agency director and hire an independent investigator.
Each of the votes was unanimous during the board’s special meeting, which lasted slightly more than an hour. All but a few minutes of the meeting was conducted behind closed doors. Boies and Dodson said the meeting was held to discuss personnel matters involving Heine’s departure and the allegations. State law allows public bodies to discuss matters pertaining to specific employees privately.
Boies said the decision to pursue an investigation was made based on advice from the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS), which he contacted after The Winchester Star notified him about two anonymous letters the newspaper received alleging that various DSS employees had been mistreated by Heine and/or other employees. At least some of the employees quit or felt they had to resign to avoid being fired.
“This obviously is very serious,” Boies said of the allegations. “We want a safe, welcoming environment for all employees.”
One letter was signed by “a former employee of the Clarke County Social Services Department.” It referenced an employee of color being called “brownie” and a nonemployee of Asian descent being referred to as a “chink.”
The other letter, signed by “a concerned Clarke County resident,” detailed job-related conflicts involving five former DSS staff members and provided their contact information.
One of those former employees is Donna Marie McDonald, who spent more than eight years at the department as an administrative assistant. According to the letter, McDonald was the focus of an internal probe by the VDSS following accusations by Heine and an eligibility supervisor that she had mishandled a Christmas donation to the agency.
Within a week after the probe started, McDonald was exonerated and she returned to her job. Still, “Heine stewed,” the letter stated, and later that month gave McDonald — whose formal evaluations as an employee had all been superb — the choice of resigning or being fired, so she resigned.
McDonald, a Berryville Town Council member, said she did not write the letter. But she said it describes the details of her situation accurately. She added that she was familiar with the situations involving the other four former employees and that, “To the best of my knowledge, everything is correct.”
Despite being exonerated in the Christmas donation probe, McDonald said she wanted “a note to clear my name.” After not receiving one, she said, “I took my battle to the Board of Social Services, and nobody listened to me.”
“I blame the board, as much as anyone inside the organization,” she said. “The board, in my opinion, instead of overseeing matters occurring in the DSS, left it up to the director.”
At the conclusion of the county’s investigation, county officials will consult with legal counsel and state human resources department officials on how to proceed, Boies said.
