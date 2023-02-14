BERRYVILLE — As budgeting for a new fiscal year continues, increasing employee salaries and hiring some additional workers remain priorities for Clarke County Public Schools.
A final budget proposal essentially can't be worked out, officials say, until the division learns exactly how much state funding it will receive for fiscal 2024, which begins July 1.
Revised projections show the division anticipates $819,675 in new revenue from various sources. That's down by $183,541 from an estimate of $1,003,216 on Jan. 23 when an initial budget proposal was presented to the School Board.
Contributing to that loss was a recent error in calculations of state funding by the Virginia Department of Education. The division may lose $177,000 because of that error.
Some school divisions statewide anticipate losing more, CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop told the board during Monday night's budget work session.
Nevertheless, "$177,000 is certainly real money" for a small division like Clarke's, said Bishop.
Also factoring into the new revenue projection is a revised estimate of having 1,870 students in grades K-12 for the coming school year. That estimate is up from 1,805 two weeks ago.
The actual number of students is anticipated to be higher, though. The conservative estimate is for budgeting purposes.
A 5% salary increase for CCPS personnel was part of the initial budget proposal. However, the state House and Senate budgets propose a 7% increase for teachers. The division now is looking to give a 7% raise to teachers and a 5% raise to other employees.
All CCPS workers received a 10% pay increase for the current school year. Officials believe a further boost is necessary to help the division obtain and keep the most talented educators — experienced ones as well as those who've recently graduated from college.
"We know competition for staff is going to be difficult" in the future, Bishop said.
This year's raise basically "just brought us up to (the same pay levels as) our peers in the (Shenandoah) Valley," Millwood District board member Jonathan Turkel said, referring to other area school divisions.
If the state makes a 7% raise for teachers possible, "we need to go there," Turkel said.
Currently, the division gives employees with master's degrees a $4,250 annual pay stipend. Officials aim to increase that to $5,000.
Turkel said this should entice educators without master's degrees to obtain one.
A master's in a particular subject is required by the state to teach dual enrollment classes in that subject, Bishop mentioned.
Proposed new positions include two elementary school teachers, a special education (SPED) teacher, a literacy curriculum specialist, a clerical worker and a custodian. The three teachers are the most essential, officials said, because of the projected enrollment increase.
The schools now anticipate needing $16,801,854 in revenue from the Clarke County Board of Supervisors for fiscal 2024, an $827,621 increase from the current fiscal year, a budget document shows.
If a pay raise larger than 5% is given, more local dollars may be needed, according to officials.
Bishop plans to have updated budget figures for the school board for its regular monthly meeting on Feb. 27.
