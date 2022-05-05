WINCHESTER — Organizers for the upcoming Employer Expo, which will be held from 2-6 p.m. on May 25 at Jim Barnett Park, hope to double last year’s attendance.
Vanessa Santiago, business and community development manager for Winchester’s Economic Development Department, said 110 job seekers attended last year, but with fewer COVID-19 restrictions now in place, she hopes to double that number.
The event, which is being hosted by the Winchester Economic Development Department and the Frederick County Economic Development Authority, is free and open to the public. It will be held in the park’s recreation center.
Translators will be available for those who speak Spanish or communicate using American Sign Language.
Workshops on basic and advanced resume writing, how to fill out online job applications and shoring up interview skills will be offered. Those who participate and register for the workshops will be eligible for one of three $1,000 scholarships that can be used for college or job training programs.
Local high school seniors will have an opportunity to meet exclusively with employers during the first hour of the event.
“We are very excited to have the local high school seniors from Winchester city, Frederick County and Clarke County participating this year,” Santiago said. “We will have over 100 student participants in the first hour, giving them the opportunity to experience a hiring fair firsthand and possibly obtain a job right out of high school.”
Santiago said there are more than 100 positions from more than 50 businesses to potentially fill at the event. She said the goal is to have at least 70 employers register by the May 18 deadline.
Businesses from Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah and Warren counties as well as Winchester are encouraged to register.
“This is a great opportunity for local employers to fill open positions with those seeking employment,” Santiago said. “It’s also a chance for job seekers to attend workshops and network, opening the door to careers within our community.”
Some of the industries expected to be represented include health care, food production and distribution, education, finance, senior services, transportation and government.
For a list of the employers already registered, you can visit themployerexpo.com.
Businesses that want to register should visit explorefrederickcareers.com/partnerships/the-workforce-initiative/the-employer-expo or contact Santiago at vanessa.santiago@winchesterva.gov.
The event is still in need of volunteers, Santiago said. Those interested in volunteering should email her.
