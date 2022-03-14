WINCHESTER — Job seekers should mark their calendars for May 25, when the Frederick County Economic Development Authority (EDA) and Winchester Economic Development Department will host The Employer Expo at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park.
“There’s going to be 50 to 60 employers,” said Vanessa Santiago, business and community development manager for the city’s Economic Development Department. “It’s a regional event, so they’re from Shenandoah, Warren, Clarke and Frederick counties and the city of Winchester.”
“There will be tables set up with information from all the companies and representatives from the actual employers,” added Frederick County EDA Business Retention Manager Shayla Rickard. “You won’t just be looking at Vanessa and myself.”
Some of the industries expected to be represented at the expo include health care, food production and distribution, education, finance, senior services, transportation and government, Santiago said.
The expo will be open to the public from 2 to 6 p.m., but the hour from 1 to 2 p.m. will be reserved exclusively for local high school seniors who want to meet with employers to discuss entering the workforce, Santiago said.
In addition to opportunities to meet with employers and apply for open positions, the expo will also include a variety of free workshops to give people the resources they’ll need to land a new job.
“We’re going to have basic and advanced resumé writing so people can leave with a new resumé,” Santiago said. “We’re also going to have a workshop to teach people how to do an online job application, and a workshop where they can work on their interview and soft skills.”
Attendees who participate in a workshop will be entered to win one of three $1,000 scholarships that can be used for college or a job training program.
“The only requirement is, they need to be registered somewhere because we’ll pay the scholarship directly to the school,” Santiago said.
Additionally, laptop computers will be available for any expo attendee who wants to apply online for a job while attending the event.
Santiago and Rickard said some employers may conduct interviews and hire people during the expo. During the last expo in October, one of the participating employers interviewed candidates and even conducted drug testing on site.
“It’s up to the employer,” Santiago said. “If they like you and you make a connection, they can hire you right there on the spot.”
Translators will be available at the event for attendees who speak Spanish or communicate using American Sign Language.
To learn more about The Employer Expo, or to register your business to exhibit at the event, visit explorefrederickcareers.com or email Santiago at vanessa.santiago@winchesterva.gov.
High school seniors in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County who are interested in attending should notify their schools in order to obtain signup and transportation information.
