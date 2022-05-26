WINCHESTER — Organizers for Wednesday’s Employer Expo had high hopes of doubling attendance at this year’s event.
Not only did the number of participants double from last year’s 110 job seekers, there were more than three times the participants.
Vanessa Santiago, business and community development manager for Winchester’s Economic Development Department, said 342 job seekers registered at the expo, which was held in the War Memorial Building at Jim Barnett Park. Some attendees didn’t register for various reasons, so Santiago is confident that attendance was at least 350.
Eighty-one employers from across the region were at the expo to meet with job seekers. The goal was to have at least 70. Industries represented included health care, food production and distribution, education, finance, senior services, transportation and government.
“I think it is safe to say we accomplished all our goals. We served the high schools, welcomed the Hispanic community, reached 80 exhibitors, and tripled our attendees’ numbers,” Santiago said. “I am so grateful for this amazing partnership in all the projects and events we do. We have a really good thing going. Our vision is clear: to serve our workforce and the community."
At least 19 job seekers completed workshops at the expo, including mock interviews, job application practice, resume writing and advanced resume writing.
Representatives from Bryce Resort in Shenandoah County were at the expo seeking workers for part-time or seasonal work in addition to those wanting full-time employment. Chick-fil-A representatives were hoping to appeal to high school students seeking part-time or summer jobs that could lead to a potential career.
Many businesses at the expo were trying to fill positions that have remained open due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re having a harder time than we have in the past with hiring employees and on-boarding new employees,” said Brandy Young, director of finance and human resources at Bryce Resort. “We decided we wanted to come a little bit further out of the area this time and try to recruit some new employees.”
Employers told potential job candidates what they were seeking and what they could offer in terms of pay and benefits.
Some people at the expo were looking to re-enter the workforce, while others were seeking their first job out of high school or college.
For three refugees who have relocated to the Winchester area from Afghanistan, it was a chance for a fresh start.
Being guided by a volunteer from Church Will Services, the men were looking for work where they could use their master’s degrees.
“We were able to originally get them all production jobs at Rubbermaid,” said the volunteer. “Now, some of them are starting to branch out. We’re trying to research and find them some jobs where they can utilize their skills better.”
Jacob Mazuch, a recent Lord Fairfax Community College graduate from the Culpeper area, came to the expo looking for a job that could be a springboard to a career.
“I saw the job fair online and saw there were going to be around 50 vendors here, so I wanted to give it a shot,” he said while perusing tables. “I’m just entering the job market. I want to find a career where I can move up and be productive.”
The first hour of the expo was exclusively for area high school seniors. Kerri Lane, talent director with Chick-fil-A, said that portion of the event was “phenomenal.”
As part of her job, Lane works with high school students with resume writing and job interview prep. She said she was able to see that pay off for students during their time at the expo.
“They knew what to expect and what they were going to walk into,” she said. “I was busy the whole hour with students at my table who really knew what they were doing.”
Santiago added that Hispanic community members who attended the expo felt "welcome and appreciated." She said at least six translators were present to provide assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.