BERRYVILLE — Drink lots of water before coming to the Clarke County Fair. And drink plenty while there.
Amid extremely high temperatures and dew point levels, anyone not hydrated properly who is outdoors for a while runs a risk of getting a heat-related illness.
The dew point is the temperature to which air must be cooled under pressure to reach a relative humidity of 100%. The higher the dew point, the more moisture the air contains. The higher the temperature and the dew point combined, the more muggy it is.
Weather observations at Winchester Regional Airport on Thursday showed the temperature reached 99 degrees between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Meanwhile, a dew point of 68 degrees was recorded. Those readings combined produced a heat index — basically, how the weather actually feels to a person — of 105 degrees.
Once the dew point reaches 65 degrees, hot weather starts becoming oppressive, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service issued a heat advisory, anticipating the heat index could climb as high as 110 degrees. Meteorologists were expecting similar conditions today.
Fair Chairman Tom Cather and Clarke County Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty said they so far were unaware of any fair-goers being overcome by the heat.
But if you’re planning to attend the fair today or Saturday, “make sure you’re drinking plenty of water,” said Lichty. “Water, water, water.”
“Hydration needs to start a couple of days beforehand,” Lichty said. “You can’t do it all at once,” such as by drinking an excessive amount of water at one time.
A cold shower from a hose helps, too. Just ask Becky the cow, who received one from her caretaker, Mary Herndon, on Thursday near the cattle shelter at the fairground.
Becky was awarded Supreme Champ Heifer during competition on Wednesday, said Herndon, a recent graduate of Clarke County High School. Herndon will leave on Saturday to attend West Virginia University Potomac State College in Keyser, where she will study agriculture.
In the meantime, Herndon is keeping cool at the fairgrounds by staying near the large fans installed under the shelter to keep the cows comfortable. She also enjoys, whenever she douses Becky, water from the hose spraying back into her face in the wind, she mentioned.
Along with staying hydrated, Lichty advises fair-goers to occasionally “seek some shade for a while” in a building or under a shelter.
