WINCHESTER — Since December, Valerie O'Keeffe, Handley High School's theater department chairwoman, has been planning to hold a live performance of the musical "Beauty and the Beast" without knowing during casting and rehearsals if there would even be a live audience.
She's in luck. Under the latest COVID-19 guidance from Gov. Ralph Northam, live school performances are now allowed to have an indoor audience with up to 30% of a venue's capacity.
"Beauty and the Beast" opens at 7 p.m. Friday in Handley's Patsy Cline Theatre, with up to 300 audience members.
Shows also will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday. As of Wednesday morning, tickets for the Friday and Saturday night shows were close to selling out. Tickets are $10 and are available for purchase from 5-7 p.m. today outside the school's Handley Boulevard entrance. Cash or check only.
Under the governor's orders, the Patsy Cline Theatre could hold up to 420 people, but O'Keeffe said school officials wanted to play it safe and keep it 300 guests per show.
On stage, actors must stay 10 feet apart at all times. They cannot touch, and they must wear a face mask covering their mouth and nose.
The restrictions have "hindered some creativity, but it's created some moments, too," O'Keeffe said.
The greatest challenge staging "Beauty and the Beast" has definitely been navigating the ever-changing COVID-19 protocols, O'Keeffe said. Initially, students had to maintain 6 feet of social distance and then it extended to 10 feet, which completely changed the way actors blocked scenes. O'Keeffe added that it also meant fewer students could be on a stage at once.
Students have been rehearsing for the division-wide musical since March, practicing together about four days a week. Elementary and middle school students will participate in the show with pre-recorded videos airing throughout the live show.
Handley seniors said it means a lot to hold one last live performance before they graduate, especially because other big senior events have been canceled this year due to the pandemic, such as prom.
One of those seniors is Emma Drummonds, 17, who is playing the role of Mrs. Potts in the musical. Drummonds has performed in three productions at Handley since her sophomore year. She had a role in another play in the spring of 2020, but the pandemic forced its cancellation.
"It's a very uplifting and positive vibe like all around this auditorium," she said. "To put on a musical my senior year was definitely something I was always looking forward to."
Handley senior Christopher Brooks, 18, is playing the Beast. This is his first-ever acting and acting role.
Initially, when plans were to stream the performance online without a live audience, Brooks said he was relieved.
Now that there will be a live audience, he's more nervous, but he knows he can do it with the support of his castmates.
"I've always been afraid of singing in front of people," he said. "But coming here, I wanted to take the chance and it's really paid off because it's a really comfortable environment and everyone's really nice and I've gotten a lot more confident with myself, so it's really fun."
On top of wearing a face mask that covers his nose and mouth, Brooks also must wear a beast costume mask, which he said can get hot.
O'Keeffe said she takes the responsibility of safely holding a live show very seriously.
"It's a lot of responsibility," she said, adding that she's grateful Handley Principal Shahrazad Kablan and Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum gave her the green light to put on the show this spring.
"It means everything that we didn't have to cancel," she said. "They could have said 'no' and all of this wouldn't have happened."
As O'Keeffe stood in front of the stage watching the cast rehearse two days before opening night, she said she felt emotional knowing she could help her students, particularly the seniors, have this moment. There were points in the year that she didn't think it would happen as COVID cases skyrocketed locally and beyond.
"Oh my god, I'm just going to stand here and sob," she said. "They're all our seniors, and they got to do it. There was a real chance they weren't going to get to."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.