BERRYVILLE — Clarke County proposes stationing five new, full-time employees at the John H. Enders Fire Company and Rescue Squad in Berryville, but company members believe the personnel could help another station more.
Over the next three years, the county will receive a federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant of almost $622,146 to help cover salaries and benefits for the new employees, trained as both firefighters and medics. The county is to match the grant with about $386,739 of its own.
The new employees will increase the number of paid, full-time personnel among the county’s three largely volunteer fire and rescue companies from seven to 12. County officials hope having additional workers will help lower response times for fire and emergency medical calls.
When a company is summoned to a call in its designated service area, its personnel sometimes are answering other calls, and volunteers sometimes are not immediately available to respond because of matters such as jobs or family responsibilities. Another company then must be summoned, which increases the response time.
All calls eventually are answered, though, even if a fire company or ambulance service from an adjacent county must be summoned as part of “mutual aid” agreements, county Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty emphasized.
The seven current full-time employees, who rotate among three shifts, are based at Enders. Under a proposal submitted by Lichty, the five new employees also are to be based there. If the other largely volunteer companies determine they will have nobody available to answer calls on specific days, scheduling changes to help them might be possible, a letter to the companies’ chiefs shows.
Thirteen part-timers at Enders and the Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire Company in Bluemont, all of whom are paid by the county, supplement the full-timers. The Boyce Volunteer Fire Co. has a part-timer who it pays on its own, according to Lichty.
Under his plan, Enders will have three shifts, each with four paid personnel. That will enable the county to make available two emergency medical services units — with two employees per unit, a total of four — 24 hours a day, five days a week. On Wednesdays and Sundays, there will be one EMS unit with two employees. Those are the days on which the fewest response issues typically occur, based on statistics, he said.
However, “it is our opinion that placing an additional two personnel at a station already staffed 24 hours every day with an ALS (advanced life support) unit will not reduce response times or failures on a first-out call,” Enders Rescue Capt. Gerry Boudreau recently told the Clarke County Fire & EMS Commission, speaking on behalf of the company.
ALS workers are trained to provide medications as well as handle technical medical tasks such as starting intravenous solutions, treating irregular heart rhythms and installing breathing tubes in patients.
Enders personnel believe Boyce could better use the new employees.
Enders gets roughly three times as many calls as Boyce and Blue Ridge, Lichty said. Yet most “failures” are within Boyce’s main territory, Boudreau said.
Failure does not mean a call goes unanswered. Rather, Lichty said, it means that the company summoned first to respond to a call within its designated service area did not arrive at the scene of the emergency within 11 minutes.
It is “a Clarke County term that the commission has come up with to help categorize things” that go wrong, he added.
Boudreau said that in October, Enders had six failures among 129 emergency medical calls, resulting in a failure rate of 4.7%. Meanwhile, Boyce had 11 failures among 54 EMS calls, resulting in a failure rate of 20.4%.
“Staffing the areas where there is a higher call volume will do little to reduce these failure rates,” Boudreau said. “Staffing areas where calls are being failed will actually reduce response time averages and failure rates.”
The staffing plan reflects a goal to have two emergency services personnel on the scene of a medical call, other than a vehicle collision, within 10 minutes.
After examining calls from March to October, Enders staff determined that if both Boyce and Enders had full-timers during that period, 89% of the calls would have been from within six miles of one of those companies. With only full-timers at Enders, response times to areas beyond six miles would not reach the 10-minute goal, Boudreau said.
By placing the new employees at Boyce, “you can extend the area within six miles of an ALS provider to an estimated 90% of Clarke County,” said Enders Rescue Lt. Maria Zimmerman. That reach can be extended to nearly 100 percent when fire and rescue crews at Mount Weather, in Loudoun County near the Clarke line, are available for responses, she said.
“It only makes sense,” Zimmerman continued, “when resources are limited, to put them where the majority of the ALS calls are. When more resources are available, however, it also makes sense to distribute those resources so that more citizens have access to them.”
Asked after the commission meeting whether he thinks Enders’ concerns are valid, Lichty said “I believe Enders believes they are valid concerns.” He said he must do research to determine their validity, but he will take them into consideration.
“I’m still open to suggestions” as to how to improve things, he said.
The eight-member Fire & EMS Commission is comprised of the emergency services director and staff members, firefighters, paramedics and elected county officers. It oversees strategic plans for the countywide fire and emergency medical system.
Lichty believes the staffing plan can be worked out and implemented between mid-February and March. Following a motion by member Tony Roper, the county’s sheriff, the commission voted unanimously to endorse that time frame.
More discussion of the plan is expected during the commission’s Jan. 9 meeting.
