BERRYVILLE — In terms of call volumes, the John H. Enders Fire Company & Rescue Squad in Berryville remains Clarke County’s busiest emergency services organization.
Statistics show Enders responded to 527 reports of fires and 1,840 calls for emergency medical services last year. Fire responses were down from 546 in 2021, but EMS calls were up from 1,819.
In 2022, the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company responded to 262 fire reports, eight more than during the previous year. It also responded to 592 medical calls, an increase of 20 from the prior year.
The Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company in Bluemont, meanwhile, responded to 133 fire reports last year, down from 166 in 2021. However, the 397 medical calls to which it responded in 2022 were 35 more than in the previous year.
Officials maintain that Enders traditionally is the busiest company because of its location almost in the geographical center of Clarke County. That makes it easy for Enders to assist Boyce and Blue Ridge, such as by providing backup when those companies are busy and unavailable to respond to other calls.
Call volumes were lower in 2020. Statistics show that Enders responded to 479 fire reports and 1,578 medical calls during the year. Boyce responded to 230 fire reports and 500 medical calls. Blue Ridge responded to 141 fire reports and 340 medical calls.
Wayne Whetsell, the county’s director of emergency services, said he believes the COVID-19 pandemic led to the lower numbers then.
“There were less people on the road traveling to and from work, and businesses were closed,” Whetsell said. So fewer people were out and about, which led to fewer accidents to which EMS crews had to respond.
From January through June of this year, Enders responded to 231 fire calls and 926 medical calls. Boyce responded to 118 fire calls and 263 medical calls, while Blue Ridge responded to 91 fire calls and 181 medical calls.
Whetsell predicted that overall call volumes for 2023 will be on par with those of the past two years.
