BERRYVILLE — Moving the controversial Confederate monument in front of the Clarke County Courthouse to another location could severely damage it — and maybe even destroy it, an expert has determined.
It would be a tremendously complicated move, at the least, and one that would cost the county a lot of money, according to retired civil engineer James J. Corbalis III.
After extensively analyzing the monument's size and composition, and consulting with contractors experienced in moving heavy structures, Corbalis prepared a 66-page report that he shared with the county's Monument Committee on Thursday night.
The 122-year-old, concrete and granite monument, topped with a statue of a soldier, is approximately 20 feet high. Its estimated weight is more than 10 tons (20,000 pounds).
As the structure has aged and been exposed to the elements numerous times, its strength probably has weakened significantly, the report shows.
A moving contractor probably would want to transport the monument vertically rather than horizontally, Corbalis said.
Laying it flat on the bed of a large truck, he told the committee, would change its center of gravity.
"You'd have all that weight cantilevered out," and statues like the soldier are not designed for that, he said.
According to the report, the only feasible way to move the monument would be to place it into a custom-designed steel cage with pressure-injected, expanding foam of the kind used to protect televisions and computers from damage during transit. A 75-ton crane with a special axle and hydraulics would be needed because of its weight.
Considering various factors, though, including its age and vibration during the move, "I don't think they'd (a contractor) guarantee it would survive," Corbalis said.
Moving the monument to a private cemetery where Confederate soldiers are buried — and away from the public courthouse — has been mentioned as a possible solution to the controversy.
After visiting Green Hill Cemetery, Corbalis concluded that a long flatbed truck "could not negotiate the (narrow) road system in the cemetery without cutting a lot of corners, and in doing so, graves and headstones would be sacrificed." Trees and stumps along the roads would have to be trimmed or removed, he wrote in his report.
Similar conditions exist at the Old Chapel Cemetery in the village of Millwood, noted committee Chairman John Staelin, a former Millwood District representative on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
Should a move be attempted, numerous overhead utility wires and traffic lights would have to be taken down temporarily, and traffic along roads might have to be halted for quite a while as the large truck travels slowly, blocking both traffic lanes of two-lane roads between the courthouse and either cemetery, the report indicates.
The cost? Who knows?
Corbalis said he understands it has cost other localities $250,000 to $500,000 just to move statues, leaving their pedestals behind.
"At this point," he wrote in the report, "it would be impossible to estimate the job because of all the unknowns." Some of those expenses include assistance by law-enforcement agencies and the Virginia Department of Transportation, designing and manufacturing a steel cage, renting a crane and electrical generator, retrofitting a tractor-trailer, crews working at night and on weekends (when traffic is lighter), insurance, bonding and repairing road damages caused by the move.
Another concern: Could the county find a contractor willing to try and move the monument, considering the controversy surrounding it?
Corbalis wrote that contractors may consider whether they want to risk placing themselves, their families and their equipment in danger of harm by people who oppose moving historical statues, as has happened elsewhere. They also may consider the risk of losing employees and/or customers opposed to such moves, he continued.
The report mentions that Corbalis has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Virginia Tech and spent more than 30 years as president of a contracting firm that handled heavy projects for localities and institutions.
During a recent public forum, a speaker claimed that the monument contains a time capsule. Corbalis said he found no evidence of one while examining the structure.
"But that statue probably has many secrets we'll never know" about how it was built and erected, he told the committee.
