WINCHESTER — The members of the Plane Crazy RCers club meet regularly to fly all sizes of remote- control aircraft.
“It’s like playing a 3-D live video game,” said Stephen Eisenbaugh, club president.
On Saturday, the club will host it seventh annual Open House from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to give the public a chance to see the planes take to the air and to hear club members explain why they enjoy their hobby so much.
The open house takes place at the Plane Crazy field, 306 Sulphur Spring Road, off U.S. 50 east of Winchester. There will be signs pointing the way.
Several hundred people come out every year to see club members demonstrate their technique in flying aircraft and helicopters so small that they can fit in the palm of your hand as well as planes with wingspans of 10 feet.
“We get a huge crowd,” Eisenbaugh said.
Admission is free, although the club will accept a freewill offering in the parking lot with the proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. The club typically gives about $1,000 to the chosen charity each year.
The club, which now numbers about 50 members, is open to anyone who wants to join. Members will provide information about the club at the open house.
“It’s fun,” Eisenbaugh said. “And we could use some youth in the club too.”
For more information, visit the Plane Crazy website at http://planecrazyrc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.