Enjoy a Saturday night under the stars at Star in the Valley Estate Winery with the fifth annual Wine Under the Stars event. The evening will offer stargazing as well as entertainment and food, accompanied by award-winning wines.
“The East Coast is a really great area for stargazing,” said owner Shane Waller. “We’re sandwiched in between two national parks, the George Washington National [Forest] to the west and the Shenandoah National Park to the east. Being far enough away from D.C. we’re not getting any real heavy light pollution.”
The event, which drew in more than 300 guests in 2022, is popular with those looking to glean more about the world above them. Waller said over the years he’s learned that people really enjoy putting aside their cell phones and taking the time to look up.
“There’s just something mystical about the stars,” he said. “Maybe even romantic.”
This year, the event has partnered with the Shenandoah Astronomical Society, which will bring in large telescopes for guests to use.
“You would think there wouldn’t be anything new in the night sky,” Waller said. “We’ve spent our entire life under the sky, you think we would know, but oftentimes we’re just looking at what’s on the ground level.”
Steve Shank will provide a guided tour across the sky and will point out interesting stars, constellations and maybe a planet or two.
The winery will remain open until 11 p.m. for stargazers.
Guests on Saturday will also will be able see the first phase of the eight phases of the moon. During its first phase, the moon produces less light, which is ideal for viewing.
Waller said scheduling the event at this time allows other ambient lights in the sky, such as stars and constellations, to be more noticeable to the eye.
Local nonprofit Tribute for Trent will be selling picnic boxes until 8 p.m. to raise money for a skatepark and entertainment will take place between 6 to 9 p.m.
“You know, every constellation has a story to it, a mythology,” Waller said. “People also connect with their zodiac signs, so you look up in the sky and see your sign.”
Waller said most people in attendance tend to be intrigued by the sky and since many elements of the night sky aren’t always visible during certain times of the year, it makes the sky sort of a mystery to all.
“It’s really an opportunity to appreciate the sky above and enjoy a nice glass of wine and a pleasant evening,” Waller said.
Star in the Valley Estate Winery is located at 33 Amos Lane, Strasburg. Learn more at starinthevalley.com.
