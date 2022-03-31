Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.