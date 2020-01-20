WINCHESTER — Richard D. “Dick” Kern Sr. waited 100 years for this birthday, and he wasn’t about to let Saturday’s snowflakes stop the celebration.
Kern was driven to the entrance of the vehicle dealership he founded in 1946, Kern Motor Co. at 2110 Valley Ave. in Winchester, so he could look inside and say hello to the employees who keep the business going strong.
He couldn’t leave his car, though, because caretakers worried that Kern’s walker wouldn’t be enough to stop him from slipping on the icy parking lot. Instead, he held court from the car’s passenger seat, smiling as a stream of people came outside to wish him a happy birthday.
It wasn’t supposed to be this way.
The two family members that now run Kern Motor Co. — son and owner/operator Richard D. “Rick” Kern Jr., and grandson and general manager Trey Kern — had planned a big public celebration at the business on Saturday, but Mother Nature had other ideas. She delivered just enough snow and ice to pose a walking and driving hazard to Dick Kern and the party’s guests, so the two younger Kerns canceled the shindig.
Dick Kern didn’t seem to mind, though. Hearing problems make it difficult for him to conduct conversations these days, but there was no mistaking the joy on his face as he looked inside and saw that his former office looks just like it did when he was running the dealership more than a decade ago.
The office is now occupied by Angelo Zaccone, finance director for Kern Motor Co., who sees no need to change the decor.
“He created this company, and we’re going to hold onto that as long as we can,” Zaccone said. “Customers like to see that tradition.”
Dick Kern’s 91-year-old wife and caretaker, Trudy Kern, said her husband did more than launch a successful car dealership. He was a community servant who made Winchester a better place for everyone.
“He was a great businessman, and he was on City Council for 16 years,” Trudy Kern said.
Dick Kern may not talk much these days, but his wife said he remains mentally sharp and still enjoys life.
“He comes down in the morning and has a good breakfast,” Trudy Kern said. “People come in to see him and he loves it.”
Just because Saturday’s public party was canceled doesn’t mean that Dick Kern’s centenary went unnoticed. Trudy Kern said family and friends gathered at their home Friday for a private birthday celebration.
“We had a big buffet dinner and wine,” she said. “He really had a good time.”
Kern Motor Co. has been a family business for nearly 75 years, and Trudy Kern doesn’t see that changing anytime soon.
For more information about Kern Motor Co., visit kernmotorco.com.
