WINCHESTER — Equus Capital Partners Ltd. has acquired two class A industrial properties in Frederick County and Hagerstown, Maryland, totaling 758,003 square feet, according to a company news release.
The properties are located at 170 Shady Elm Road in Frederick County, just outside Winchester, and 16507 Hunters Green Parkway in Hagerstown. The company did not disclose the purchase prices.
The Shady Elm Road property is fully occupied by Ford Motor Company and serves as a distribution center supplying parts to the auto maker's network of East Coast dealerships.
The Hagerstown property is leased to Lenox Corporation and is the company’s primary U.S. distribution center. Lenox is a tableware manufacturer.
“This transaction provided us with an excellent opportunity to expand our portfolio on Southern I-81 with two institutional quality assets occupied by tenants with long standing commitments to the properties,” said Tim Feron, vice president, who along with Joe Felici, vice president, oversaw the acquisition for the firm.
“The acquisition further diversifies our already well-balanced portfolio on Southern I-81,” Felici added
Built between 2003 and 2004, the buildings can be expanded by 100,000 to 200,000 square feet.
Equus Capital Partners also developed and owns the $22.7 million Graystone Logistics Center on Tyson Drive in Frederick County. The building was leased to Geodis Logistics in 2020 to distribute Red Bull products.
Equus Capital Partners is one of the nation’s leading real estate investment managers. Its diversified portfolio consists of office, multi-family, and industrial properties located throughout the United States. The firm is headquartered in the Philadelphia area with regional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Arizona, Raleigh-Durham, and South Florida.
For more information, visit www.equuspartners.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.