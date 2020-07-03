WINCHESTER — Erica Truban who served as Winchester Public Schools chairwoman from 2014 to 2017, will once again serve in the role — but only until the end of the year.
The board unanimously voted in favor of selecting Truban as the chairwoman during its reorganization meeting Wednesday night. The board also unanimously voted to select Karen Holman as the vice chairwoman for the 2020-21 school year. Holman, who is an at-large member, was appointed to the board by City Council in 2014.
Truban takes over for former Chairwoman Allyson Pate, who served two four-year terms on the board. Pate, who had been appointed by City Council, attended her final meeting in June. The First Ward seats held by Pate and Richard Bell are not being filled after their terms expired June 30 since the Virginia General Assembly agreed with the School Board’s request to downsize from nine members to seven earlier this year.
Truban was appointed to the board by City Council in 2012. She represents an at-large seat. In November, city residents voted in a referendum to switch from an appointed to an elected board. The election for the at-large seat held by Truban will be in November 2022.
Because the board will go through an election on Nov. 3, Truban said she will only hold the position as chair through the end of 2020. The board will vote for a new chairperson after the first of the year.
"It's been in the past and certainly will continue to be a great honor to work with each of you and serve the community," Truban said. "Certainly, we know the next six months will look and feel very different, if not longer, but I do feel we are very equipped to adapt and most importantly innovate during the times that we have ahead."
Attending Wednesday night’s reorganization meeting held virtually from the Central Administrative Office at 12 N. Washington St. were Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, School Board Chairwoman Erica Truban, School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen Holman and board members Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, Mike Birchenough, Elyus Wallace and Marie Imoh. The meeting was publicly held through Zoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.