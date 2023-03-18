A correction has been made to this story.
WINCHESTER — A police pursuit that ended with a two-vehicle crash behind Winchester Medical Center landed a Baltimore man in jail.
According to a media release from Frederick County Sheriff's Office Lt. Warren Gosnell, the incident began at 11:46 a.m. Friday when the county's Emergency Operations Center received a 911 call from a woman who claimed the father of her child had just assaulted her at the Sheetz convenience store at 1503 N. Frederick Pike, a short distance northwest of Winchester.
The accused — later identified as Michael Patrick Stewart, 25, of Baltimore — reportedly left the Sheetz following the alleged assault, returned while deputies were en route, then left again. He didn't get far, though, because his 2009 Infiniti G37 was quickly spotted on nearby Fox Drive by Frederick County Deputy S.C. Smallwood, the release states.
Smallwood attempted to pull over the Infiniti but the driver refused to stop. According to the media release, the driver instead accelerated and headed south toward Winchester, then made a U-turn and cut through several yards in an attempt to elude the deputy.
The vehicle continued to make erratic maneuvers and U-turns before eventually heading north on Va. 37 toward Interstate 81 near Stephenson, the release states. Other deputies began converging on the area where Va. 37 merges into U.S. 11 North, but the suspect instead made more U-turns and drove erratically before eventually getting back on Va. 37 and heading southbound toward North Frederick Pike.
After several miles and several more attempts to escape the pursuing deputies, the driver of the Infiniti exited Va. 37 at the exit behind Winchester Medical Center at 1840 Amherst St. and turned left in front of a 2016 Toyota RAV4. The Toyota, driven by 88-year old Andrew Jackson Page of Winchester, slammed into the passenger's side front quarter panel of the Infiniti and rendered both vehicles inoperable, the release states.
The suspect then left his vehicle and attempted to escape on foot, the release states, but was instead captured and taken into custody by Frederick County Deputy B.A. Armstrong and an unidentified good Samaritan.
According to the release, the suspect initially gave false information to deputies but was eventually identified as Stewart, who has a suspended Maryland driver's license and is on criminal probation. Stewart was examined for potential injuries at Winchester Medical Center before being booked into the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County later in the day Friday.
Stewart is charged with two felonies — hit and run and eluding police — as well as nine misdemeanors including driving without a license, driving without insurance, giving a fake ID to investigators, failing to stop for police and five separate counts of reckless driving.
Page was checked at the scene by paramedics but declined further medical attention.
As for the woman whose call started the string of events, Gosnell's release states she was not willing to cooperate with investigators, so no assault charges were filed against Stewart.
Stewart was being held without bail at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center pending a hearing in Frederick County General District Court. As of Saturday afternoon, no hearing had been scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.