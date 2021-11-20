WINCHESTER — The booking of Deandre William Johnson at the regional took a lot longer than planned on Friday.
Johnson was supposed to be booked at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center around 11:30 a.m. He was arrested on an alleged probation violation and was brought to the jail's sally port at 141 Fort Collier Road in Frederick County in a police cruiser. But as the sally port door shut and Johnson was let out of the cruiser, authorities said he shoved Winchester Police Department Cpl. Mark Lahman to the ground and fled.
Deputy Police Chief Amanda R. Behan said in an email that Lahman chased Johnson to a wooded area, but lost sight of him. With the help of a police dog and a surveillance drone, Johnson was recaptured around 12:15 p.m. in a wooded area around 212 Fort Collier Road.
While not part of written orders, Behan said standard police practice is not to let prisoners out of police cruisers until the sally port door shuts. She said the escape will be the subject of an internal investigation.
Johnson, 19, was charged with assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, escape and two counts of obstruction of justice as a result of the incident. He was being held without bond at the jail on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.