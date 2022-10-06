WINCHESTER — Virginia Hensley, better known as Patsy Cline, once wrote a short essay in conscientious cursive on parchment paper while a history student at the Middletown School in Frederick County.
The document, preserved by Frederick County Public Schools, is an intriguing glimpse into the internationally-recognized country music icon's adolescence. The essay has now been donated to Celebrating Patsy Cline Inc., a local nonprofit group that owns and operates the Patsy Cline Historic House at 608 S. Kent St.
Since the 1950s, the Virginia Hensley essay has been housed in the school division's records center in a controlled temperature environment. She would have been 16 years old at the time of its writing. The essay is titled, "Vocations for Girls: Cosmetology."
The 1948 school assignment is a curious artifact that brings into focus a period in Cline's adolescence when she was moving toward a career in music rather than cosmetology — as the essay she completed for school might indicate. In fact, she was moving away from steady schooling.
"We're donating this to a local organization dedicated to celebrating that history and celebrating her. It's kind of neat we had someone like that come from here," Frederick County School Board Vice Chair Bradley Comstock said.
To be sure, the essay has the trappings of a diligent student.
"I think I could go further in the beauty profession than in any other," the essay reads.
Patsy Cline was born Virginia Patterson Hensley in Winchester in 1932. Her background was working class, prompting the young woman who would become a country music legend to take on a variety of jobs from an early age to help support her family. When her father deserted the family in 1947, her education became even more scattered.
The Patsy Cline Historic House, where she lived from from 1948 to 1953, is now a museum. Among its artifacts are a microphone she used when she was a member of the local Country Cats as well as a cowgirl hat she wore onstage.
"The donation is important because it is one of her writings from her youth, and we don't have anything from her [that's] handwritten dating back that far. We are looking for items that preserve and perpetuate her legacy," said Hannah McDonald, who is director of the Patsy Cline Historic House.
Interestingly, Cline had by 1946, the date of the essay, already written a letter to the Grand Ole Opry — an assignment she undertook herself with much more daring — asking the highest stage in country music for an audition. She was 15 years old at the time.
An audition would follow as Cline, accompanied by her mother and siblings, drove eight hours to Nashville, sleeping in a city park to save money. The trip proved unsuccessful. Cline returned to Winchester and, as that essay reveals, her studies, which were often interrupted due to her frequent changes of address.
Her essay on cosmetology, which never mentions music, would have been completed after the failed audition, situating the relic in the early stages of her local music career.
"A girl who is interested in beauty shop work should have intelligence, be tactful, intelligent, attractive, and should be physically strong and have a good personality," reads the first paragraph of "Vocations for Girls: Cosmetology."
"At first your weekly earnings will be small, about $25 to $50 a week," she continued. "But after you get started and if you have a good location you can easily get $125 a week. But all this will have to be thought about, too."
Cline never graduated from high school. She enrolled at John Handley High School in Winchester in November of 1948, but the consensus is she never attended any classes, according to McDonald. While working to support her family, she continued to perform around Winchester and on local radio shows, eventually signing to Four Star Records in 1954. She was killed in a plane crash in 1963. She was 30 years old and at the height of her career.
Her hits include "Crazy," "I Fall to Pieces," "Sweet Dreams" and "Walkin' After Midnight."
