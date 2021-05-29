EVELYN RUSSELL
The American flag just looks like a piece of cloth to some, but the flag means much more to me. The American flag is a metaphor for a lot of things, and different people have different ideas of what the metaphors mean to them. I have a lot of ideas, but I will name my top three. History, personal feelings, and sacrifice.
The American flag wasn’t just magically created when the country was established. It has a history of its own. The first early design of the American flag was created by Betsy Ross in 1776, when George Washington asked her to do so. Then in 1777, Francis Hopkinson made another design claiming he was the first one to do so. Again, in 1813, the Star Spangled banner was created and served as the U.S. flag until 1818. The U.S. needed to add 20 stars in total, because the U.S. was growing. In 1822, Old Glory was created and had 24 stars. The flag was finally designed with 50 stars, as it is today. Though the history is endless, the flag also brings up personal feelings.
When COVID-19 began, it meant millions of workers were furloughed. One of those millions was my father. He was a United pilot and living the dream, but when there’s a virus nobody wants to travel. No travel means no flying. My father decided to go back into the military. In June of 2020, he moved to Germany to serve our country. We only get to FaceTime and see each other every couple of months. During COVID, it has forced many people, especially in the military, to deploy to other countries. That is my personal experience, and I now know what the meaning of sacrifice is.
When I stand to say the pledge of allegiance, I think of the sacrifices men and women have made to keep our country a free country. They deserve our honor and respect. Many people fought in many wars to keep our freedoms. The first war was the Revolutionary War, which broke us away from England’s rule. America wanted to be able to elect their leaders and not pay high taxes. Word War I and World War II were two very important wars. Many Americans lost their lives and were hurt. Thanks to the sacrifices of these men and women, America won those wars. It wasn’t easy. Freedom isn’t free.
When I handle the American flag, I treat it with respect. Just like I don’t put a Bible on the ground or toss it around unimportantly, I handle the American flag with care and respect. It is not an ordinary flag or piece of cloth. The flag has important meaning, and is a metaphor for many things to many people. What does the American flag mean to you?
