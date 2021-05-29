KATIE ZARATE
Every school in the United States of America has the obligation to give the children an opportunity to participate in The Pledge of Allegiance, and most of them, including me, choose to participate. I stand up at the end of my first class and recite the words that I have spoken everyday since my first day of school. I face the flag that consists of thirteen stripes and fifty stars, the flag that promises democracy, unity, and loyalty to its people.
The American flag was created to represent the thirteen original colonies that had to merge together to create a country and the fifty stars were later added as the country grew. The sight of the flag immediately takes my mind to our government, which is now a democracy. Our government is responsible for listening to the voices of all its citizens and so far, it has done a great job.
Unity is the significance of the entire flag, the stripes represent the thirteen colonies that united together to create something solid and lasting, all support it. The fifty stars that are located on the flag represent the states that are united, that work together to survive the environmental disasters or fight together to defend themselves from foreign invaders. The success of one state is shared by the others.
Allegiance is another word for loyalty, and there is a reason why it is called The Pledge of Allegiance, because we swear our loyalty to our country. It means that we will be whatever it needs to survive. The loyalty isn’t just to American citizens, but also to foreign countries that have good relations with America as a whole.
In conclusion, the American flag has different meanings for different people, but for me it means loyalty, unity, and democracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.