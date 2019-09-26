WINCHESTER — Get ready for a European escape — without having to fly across the pond.
The fourth Valley Health European Festival is set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Shenandoah University Health Professions Building at 1775 N. Sector Court, on the north end of the Winchester Medical Center campus.
“It’s Epcot in the Shenandoah Valley,” said Jenny Grooms, interim Executive Director of the WMC Foundation. “You’ll experience the sights and sounds of Europe in a family-friendly environment, while benefiting the Cancer Center.”
General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children age 11 and younger. A $30 passport will provide entrance to the event, as well as four food tickets for international fare and one non-alcoholic beverage. Individual food tickets are $5 each. Wine, beer and cider will be available for purchase.
The festival will boast four tents representing four European countries — the British Isles, Italy, Germany and, new for this year, Greece. Food will be provided by The Bavarian Inn in Shepherdstown, W.Va; Boyd’s Nest in Berryville; and Castiglia’s Pizza Amore in Strasburg.
Local and regional entertainment will add to the experience in each tent, including Italian operatic singers, dance troupes, and pipes and drums. New for this year, the Vinyl Tracks Beatles Tribute Show will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. in the British Isles tent. Songs from the City of Winchester Pipes and Drums will open and close the event.
Other entertainment this year includes Celtic tunes from Across the Pond, traditional German and Austrian music from The Edelweiss Band, and Irish songs from One Street Over.
Guests will also find fresh fruit, fudge, Bavarian nuts, espresso and hand-crafted items available for sale at the festival. Children’s activities will include a petting zoo, bounce house and face painting.
Event proceeds benefit the Valley Health Cancer Center at Winchester Medical Center.
“The Cancer Center has been open three years now,” Grooms said. “It keeps people receiving the care they need close to home...Cancer is not a disease, it’s a journey, and so much more than just a diagnosis.”
The festival sees just shy of 2,000 people each year.
“We look forward to a fun day on the hill and supporting those with cancer in our community,” Grooms said.
Tickets and passports may be purchased in advance online by noon on Friday at www.valleyhealthlink.com/eurofest or at the gate. Online tickets will be picked up at will call.
Scott Electric is the presenting sponsor of this year’s festival.
Entertainment schedule
11:30 a.m. (Festival Opening, Main Entrance) — City of Winchester Pipes & Drums
Under the British Isles tent
11:30 a.m. — Across the Pond
12:15 p.m. — Armstrong Irish Dance Academy
12:30 p.m. — One Street Over
2-4 p.m. — Vinyl Tracks Beatles Tribute Show
Under the Italy tent
12:20 p.m., 2:10 p.m. and 4 p.m — Fulvio Ranni
11:30 a.m., 1:20 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. — Francesca
Under the Germany tent
11:05 a.m., 12:40 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. — The Edelweiss Band
11 a.m., 11:55 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 3:20 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. — Alphorn Duo
12:15 p.m., 1:35 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. — Washingtonia Dancers
Under the Greek tent
Noon, 12:20 p.m., 12:40 p.m., 1:00 p.m., 1:20 p.m. and 1:40 p.m. — Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church
3 p.m. — Across the Pond
3:45 p.m. — Armstrong Irish Dance Academy
4:15 p.m. — One Street Over
2:15 p.m. and 5 p.m — City of Winchester Pipes & Drums (closing the festival)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.