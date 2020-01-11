BERRYVILLE — Emergency services officials will evaluate if having five new full-time employees — and where they are stationed — helps to lower response times among Clarke County’s three fire and rescue companies.
The evaluations are to be done after three months, six months and a year, Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty told the county’s Fire and EMS Commission on Thursday night. EMS refers to emergency medical services.
Currently, the county employs seven full-time firefighters who double as medics and supplement the companies’ largely part-time and volunteer forces. Five more full-timers, who recently were hired, are supposed to start working by March, bringing the total to 12.
The new workers’ salaries and benefits will be covered mostly by a federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant of approximately $622,146 that the county will receive over the next three years. The county is to match the grant with roughly $386,739.
Response time goals include having a crew en route within 90 seconds for fires and 60 seconds for medical emergencies. For fires, the goal is to have at least four firefighters on the scene within nine minutes at least 80 percent of the time. For medical calls, the goal is to have at least two workers on the scene within 10 minutes.
The companies have limitations, so “it’s unrealistic” to think that a crew can get to every location within the county within that time frame, Lichty said.
“Our ultimate goal,” he said, “is to get certified personnel on scene as quickly as we can.”
When a company is summoned to an emergency, sometimes its crews are answering other calls and/or volunteers are not immediately available to respond because of jobs or family responsibilities. Another company then must be summoned, which increases the response time. But all calls eventually are answered, even if firefighters or medics from an adjacent county must be summoned as part of “mutual aid” agreements, according to Lichty.
All seven current full-time personnel are based at the John H. Enders Fire Company & Rescue Squad in Berryville. Lichty intends to base the five new ones there, too.
However, Enders representatives disagreed with the plan during the commission’s December meeting. They said adding personnel to a company already staffed with paid advanced life support (ALS) workers 24 hours a day would not lower response times when they initially are summoned to an emergency.
They recommend that all of the new firefighters be stationed at the Boyce Volunteer Fire Co. Although Enders gets roughly three times as many calls as Boyce and the Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire Co., most “failures” are within Boyce’s main territory, they reason.
Failure does not mean a call goes unanswered. It just means that the company summoned first to respond to a call within its main service area did not arrive at an emergency scene within 11 minutes, Lichty has said.
Under his plan, Enders is to have three shifts, each with four paid employees. That will enable the county to make available two emergency medical services units — with two employees per unit, a total of four — around the clock, five days a week. On Wednesdays and Sundays, there is to be one EMS unit with two employees. Statistics show those are the days on which the fewest response issues typically occur, he has said.
Thursday night, Lichty said that if the other companies realize they will have nobody available to answer calls on specific days, scheduling changes to help them may be possible. That could include sending a full-timer to another company, he said.
A document that Lichty provided to the commission Thursday night showed various factors went into his decision to station the new employees at Enders. Among them:
• Enders receives the most calls among the three companies. That includes the most ALS calls.
• Enders gets the most “second calls.” Those are calls that 911 receives within a specific area while the company directly serving that area is away on another call.
• The Berryville area not only is the most densely-populated part of the county (with about a 25-to-1 ratio versus other areas), but also it has the most residents older than 55.
• That area has most of the county’s “critical facilities,” such as schools and assisted living centers.
Firefighters/medics at Thursday night’s meeting did not discuss the staffing plan with the commission as much as they did in December.
“We’re going to try” Lichty’s recommendations, said commission member David Weiss, who also is chairman of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
If necessary, changes can be made to the staffing plan in the future following evaluations, said Weiss, the supervisors’ Buckmarsh District representative.
Lichty indicated that changes could be made sooner if fire chiefs believe some are needed.
In the meantime, “we’re asking for people to be patient with us” as emergency officials figure out what works best, said commission Chairwoman Diane Harrison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.