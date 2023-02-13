WINCHESTER — The Henry and William Evans Home for Children is gearing up for one of its most popular annual fundraisers.
The nonprofit's Chili Dinner will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday at Braddock Street United Methodist Church, 115 Wolfe St., in downtown Winchester.
Amy Rice, the Evans Home's executive director, says the chili will be provided by the Wendy's fast-food restaurant. Attendees can also enjoy ice cream from Red Fox Creamery on the Loudoun Street Mall and sodas from Royal Crown Bottling Company of Winchester.
"All the food is donated by those three companies," Rice said.
Serving the food will be a host of local celebrities including Winchester Police Chief Amanda Behan, Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland, Winchester Sheriff William Sales, Winchester Fire and Rescue Chief Jon Henschel, Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney Heather Hovermale and several others. They will be assisted by members of the Evans Home's board of directors.
"They'll have a modest competition to see who gets the best tips, and then all the tips come back to the Evans Home," Rice said.
Tickets to the Chili Dinner are $8 for adults, $6 for children 12 and under, and can be purchased at evanshome.org/events or facebook.com/evanshomeforchildren.
"You can also give us a call [at 540-662-8520] or come into the office [at 330 E. Leicester St.]," Rice said, adding that people who don't preorder tickets can buy them at Braddock Street United Methodist Church on the night of the dinner.
"And if somebody can't sit and eat, we can also package it up to go," she said.
The Evans Home was established in 1949 to house and serve children ages 5 to 17 who have been abused or neglected. Kids are free to live at the residential facility for as long as necessary while officials pursue the best solution for each of their situations, whether that be counseling the families for a possible reunion or teaching the children how to become responsible and independent so, when they’re old enough, they can strike out on their own. For more information, visit evanshome.org
