WINCHESTER — Marc Jaccard is retiring as executive director of the Henry & William Evans Home for Children at the end of the year.
Jaccard has been with the Winchester-based nonprofit organization for 25 years, starting in 1995 as program manager and transitioning over three years to executive director, succeeding longtime executive director M. Kirby Lloyd.
He has volunteered to remain through the end of the year to assist with the search for a new executive director and to help with the transition, according to a news release.
“We hated it when we had to say goodbye to Kirby and now we find ourselves feeling the same way with Marc,” Frederick County Sheriff and longtime Evans Home board member Lenny Millholland stated in the release. “Over the years I have seen Marc mentor, teach and be a parental figure to the many young people that have gone through the doors at 330 E. Leicester Street.”
The Evans Home was established in 1949. Early records are scarce, but more than 500 children have called the facility their home since 1977, according to the organization’s website. It currently can accommodate 14 children. In addition to Jaccard, the Evans Home has two sets of house parents, an administrative assistant and a program director.
“During Marc’s tenure, the Home has provided shelter, care and love to hundreds of children,” the release states. “For some, the Home was a temporary haven while parents navigated life’s challenges and for others the Home was just that: their home. Marc worked within the local community to see that the Evans Home children are raised with a real sense of family and belonging. Through generous community support they have vacationed as a family in donated beach houses, camped in friends’ back yards, attended donated summer camp sessions and taken sponsored day trips to Kings Dominion. Marc saw that the children obtained jobs and, as they transitioned out of the Home into the working world, ensured that they were afforded vehicles (generously donated), offered tuition-free college education, offered post-high school living accommodations, and, importantly, given the tools necessary to grow into and enjoy happy and fulfilling lives. Many of the children consider Marc family. He has felt fortunate to fill that role. On occasion he has given the bride away at a former resident’s wedding and attended the graduation of another as she was handed her Doctor of Medicine degree.”
Reached by phone, Jaccard called being the Evans Home’s executive director “more than a job. It has been an extension of my family all this time. I’ve got mixed emotions about leaving, but I do think it’s time, and I’m excited for the new leader because this is the best gig in town.” He added for the many children he has worked with over the years, he will be “only a phone call away.”
Jaccard has seen the Evans Home through some financially tough times, according to the release. In 2013, he led it through a transition from an alternative placement for foster care children to an organization that opens its doors to any child in need, including those privately placed by parents who have no safe alternatives. In the last five years one of the greatest challenges has been losing government funding for congregate care facilities.
Jaccard explained that the Evans Home once received 50% of its funding from Social Services and 50% from donations. Now, most of its funding comes from donations.
“Despite this challenge, and thanks in great part to Marc’s contagious enthusiasm for helping children, the Evans Home is fully functional today, relying solely on the support of the generous community it is fortunate to be a part of,” the release states.
One of Jaccard’s goals was to grow the Evans Home’s endowment so that it can weather tough financial times, when the facility is most needed.
He said on Thursday that he has been able to grow the endowment from a few hundred thousand to a few million, but he stressed that the Evans Home is by no means flush with money.
The interest from the endowment now generates enough money to support two children living at the home full time for a year, according to the release.
Jaccard said five children currently call the Evans Home their home.
Former Winchester Mayor Liz Minor, having served on the Evans Home board for many years, said, “There are simply no words to express how very much he will be missed by all.”
Anyone who would like to honor Jaccard’s service to the Evans Home by donating to the endowment should go to www.evanshome.org.
