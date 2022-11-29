WINCHESTER — A Washington Capitals cheerleader, Mrs. Santa Claus and Queen Elizabeth II are going to be among the guests of honor this weekend at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
Well, sort of.
These guests are actually porcelain dolls dressed in custom, locally made outfits, and they’ll be featured in the Henry and William Evans Home for Children‘s annual Doll Auction scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the museum at 901 Amherst St.
“We’ve done it for years,” Evans Home Executive Director Amy Rice said on Monday about the auction that began in 1969.
This will be the nonprofit’s 52nd Doll Auction, but it would have been the 53rd had the COVID-19 pandemic not scuttled the event in 2020.
Here’s how it works: The Evans Home, which provides shelter and support services for area youth who have been abused or neglected, invites community volunteers to pick up an undressed porcelain doll each summer from its facility at 333 E. Leicester St. Participants then spend several months designing and hand-crafting outfits to give each doll its own unique personality. The dressed dolls are returned to the Evans Home in the fall and judged by a three-member panel of area residents, then delivered to the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley for auction.
“The doll dressers do such a fantastic job,” Rice said. “They put in so much time and energy, and the little details they put into the dolls are impressive.”
The number of dolls varies from year to year, Rice said, depending on how many people come forward to create outfits. This year, six dolls will be on the auction block, and the judging panel on Nov. 21 presented awards to each one:
Third place — Washington Capitals cheerleader, Mardi Gras celebrant
Second place — Queen Elizabeth II, Mrs. Santa Claus
First place — Victorian lady
Grand prize — Chrissy the Christmas doll
Two of this year’s dolls — Mrs. Claus and the cheerleader — were dressed by long-time auction contributor Betsy Sibert, who scored the grand prize in last year’s judging with her Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival-themed entry.
This year’s grand prize winner was Frances Lee, whose Chrissy is short for “Merry Christmas.” Rice noted the incredible detail in Lee’s doll costume, included a multi-layered crocheted petticoat, poinsettias, intricate beading and gold-painted shoes.
“She [Lee] came walking in with her and I thought, ‘Wow,’” Rice said. “Generally, the grand prize winner brings in the most [money]. We never know what that’s going to mean year to year — anywhere from multiple hundreds of dollars to sometimes thousands of dollars.”
All of the money raised at Sunday’s Doll Auction will benefit the Evans Home and the children who live there.
“Our kids are age 5 to 17 and live here 24/7,” Rice said.
Currently, six kids are staying at the nonprofit while waiting to either reunite with their families or become independent adults, but Rice said several more prospective tenants are in the pipeline.
“We’ve been interviewing some kids and have some expected admissions in the coming weeks, probably even before Christmas,” she said. “We are definitely getting more referrals and are expecting our numbers to go up in the next few months.”
This weekend’s family-friendly Doll Auction, which will be overseen by volunteer auctioneer Jay Foreman, will also include a live and silent auction of handmade quilts made by area residents, doll accessories and holiday crafts.
“Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted on site,” Rice said, adding that snacks, desserts and wine will also be available for auction attendees.
Admission to Sunday’s Evans Home Doll Auction at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley is free. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to RSVP by calling 540-662-8520, but walk-ins will be welcome as well. For more information about the event, visit evanshome.org.
