WINCHESTER — You've heard about the Evans Home — you've probably even driven past it a time or 20 — but do you really know what it is and what it does?
If you answered no, don't worry. You're in good company.
"As I've gone out to speak at different events, sometimes there's not a clear understanding of what happens here," said Amy Rice, executive director of the Henry and William Evans Home for Children at 330 E. Leicester St. in Winchester. "A lot of people see us as strictly taking care of foster kids but that's not necessarily the case."
The Evans Home, Rice said, does indeed provide services for some foster children, but its primary mission is to serve any child age 5 to 17 whose home life is in a precarious situation due to the parents or guardians having financial struggles, addiction issues, legal problems, unstable living arrangements and so on.
"The family may be homeless or there may be some other kind of crisis going on that they need some help and support. They can bring their kids here and we can take care of them while that crisis is managed in the household," Rice said. "For example, let's say you're falling behind on your rent and you are at risk of losing your housing. You've got a couple of job offers but they're overnights or evenings and you can't afford the child care for your kid. Your kid can come live here and be safe with us while you're doing whatever you need to do, earning as much money as you can, to get more stable and avert becoming homeless. Once the crisis has passed, your kid comes back to live with you."
The Evans Home, which was founded in 1949, sometimes gets referrals from schools and departments of social services, but Rice said any parent or guardian can ask to have their child housed there temporarily due to a family emergency, and they never have to relinquish custody of their young ones.
"It's not like foster care where you have to complete X, Y and Z before you can take your kid home," Rice said. "They [parents or guardians] would still be involved in decisions that are made, in communicating with the schools that the kids are in, any of those things. ... If you become unhappy [with the Evans Home] or something changes in your circumstance, you can take your kid home when you're ready."
During a child's stay at the Evans Home, family is always welcome to visit. Once a family's crisis begins to stabilize, they can even take their child out for fun activities or overnight stays at home.
"Kids can live here a couple of months or longer than that, depending on what works and what's going on with the family," Rice said. "We work on goals for the young person to achieve ... but that's really individualized depending on the family."
Evans Home residents are always supervised. Rice said there are two sets of house parents who reside at the facility on a rotating basis, with one set working one week, the next set working the following week, and so on.
One of those house parents is Katie Williams, who works at the Evans Home with her husband, Paul. Their 4-year-old son also stays with them when they're at the East Leicester Street facility.
"My husband and I feel privileged to be house parents here and also call this our home," Williams said. "We feel it's such a wonderful place for children that we chose to raise our own child in this environment."
The Evans Home offers all of its residential and support services at no charge to the families. Rice said the nonprofit is supported by private and corporate donations, so parents and guardians who may already be struggling financially don't have to worry about paying someone to care for their children while they get back on their feet.
"We have a very supportive community here in Winchester and the surrounding area," Rice said.
The Evans Home is nothing like the dark, dingy orphanages often depicted in movies and TV shows. In fact, it's a pretty awesome place, set up with private bedrooms, a kitchen where meals are prepared by house parents, a commons area with toys and games, and a rec room with arcade machines. Rice said those staying there sometimes go out to watch a movie or go bowling, and they've even taken trips to Kings Dominion and New York City.
It's not all fun and games, though. Rice said Evans Home residents still have responsibilities such as performing household chores and doing their homework.
Speaking of homework, children who stay at the Evans Home continue attending school. Depending on each resident's circumstances, that school could be the one they're already enrolled in or, if they live outside of Winchester and transportation can't be arranged, a school within the city. If an enrollment transfer is required, Rice said, it's only temporary until a family gets back on its feet and the child can return to his or her own school.
"Our hope is to be able to keep them in their own school if at all possible," Rice said.
Children don't have to sacrifice extracurricular activities while staying at the Evans Home.
"Some of our kids get involved with things in their schools or in the community — sports, choir, musical performances," Rice said. "As long as they're doing OK in school, they can do extracurricular activities."
The Evans Home does an outstanding job providing structure and guidance for the children in its care, but that doesn't mean it's a dumping ground for parents who think their children are unruly and need to be taught discipline.
"They think this is going to be a 'Scared Straight' type of situation, or, 'I'm putting you in there to learn your lesson that you can't act this way with me,'" Rice said. "That's not really what we're about. We want to help families that are struggling and need our support to get back on their feet."
Having said that, Rice noted there are still rules children have to follow at the Evans Home. One of them is that they cannot have violent outbursts.
"Kids who are acting out, running away, a danger to themselves or others — that's beyond our scope," she said.
And while it's not a rule per se, Evans Home children are strongly encouraged to help improve the community.
"They have volunteered at Kids Clubs [of Northern Shenandoah Valley], we're talking to Bright Futures [Frederick/Winchester] right now about helping them with some of their weekly food packing," Rice said. "The Evans Home gets a lot from our community so we want our kids to be able to give back and be participating members of the community."
Teenagers who are old enough can also work part-time jobs if they choose. Rice said the Evans Home is within walking or bicycling distance of dozens of stores, restaurants, organizations and facilities that are looking for employees.
The Evans Home is only for school-age children, but that doesn't mean residents must leave once they graduate or turn 18. Instead, they can move in next door to the Lloyd House.
"We call it our alumni house," Rice said. "It's for anybody who has ever lived here [at the Evans Home] and has fallen on hard times, or those who are here and turn 18 but aren't ready to live on their own.
"There's a small program fee that they pay to cover utilities, but they get that back when they leave. That gives them a nice cushion to pay a security deposit on an apartment."
Residents of the Lloyd House live independently and cook their own meals, but are monitored by Evans Home staff just to make sure they're following house rules.
"We don't want people over there drinking, doing drugs, making babies, making bad choices," Rice said. "Our kids do not cause problems for the community."
Unfortunately, the Lloyd House has been vacant since Christmas due to flooding. Rice said the two young adults who were living there at the time were away visiting family for the holidays and, while they were gone, two water pipes in the ceiling burst and flooded the dwelling. The residents came back to find 3 inches of water on the floor.
"We are coming to the end of the repair process," Rice said. "They had to redo all the flooring and the bottoms of all the drywall, fix the ceiling. I think they're painting this week. It's going to look so pretty over there."
Rice said she wants to hear from any parent or guardian who thinks the Evans Home and its services could help keep their family intact during hard times.
"Call us and ask so we can have a conversation," she said. "If we can help a family from becoming homeless and keep them in a home where they're stable, that's what we'll do. That's what we're here for."
To learn more about the Evans Home, visit evanshome.org. A video posted there shows the living arrangements and provides a glimpse of the nonprofit's 5-acre campus in downtown Winchester.
