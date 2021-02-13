WINCHESTER — The raffle of a one-of-a-kind art quilt featuring notable local buildings will help raise money for the Henry and William Evans Home for Children.
The quilt includes 12 blocks with such buildings as Belle Grove Plantation, Handley High School, Handley Library and George Washington’s Office Museum.
This isn’t the first quilt auction held by the Evans Home. In 2019, the board of directors commissioned a quilt featuring artwork created by children staying at the Evans Home, a group home for foster children off Cork Street in Winchester.
The raffle of that quilt proved so successful a decision was made to commission a quilt for 2020. For this new quilt a motif was chosen to celebrate the long history of Winchester and its many historic buildings.
Kathryn Gray, maker of the 2019 quilt, was asked to take on the challenge.
Once a decision was made as to the buildings to be included, Abigail MacKnight, a Winchester artist, was asked to produce line drawings based on photographs. These drawings became a guide for shaping the many individual pieces of fabric forming each block.
Since the quilt would be presented (in 2020) and awarded (in 2021) at the Evans Home Fall Gala a warm, fall color scheme was used. Using the internet to research colors and textures, Gray dove into her considerable fabric stash to find the best match for each building and its surroundings. Gray then used fusible applique techniques to produce 12 individual blocks.
These blocks were assembled with borders and sashing to form the quilt top. The next step was to mate the top with batting and a backing fabric in preparation for quilting. During quilting, each block received a distinctive pattern to accentuate features of the building. Continuing with the autumn theme Gray then chose a leaf pattern for quilting the borders and sashing.
With the Virginia lockdown in place in the spring of 2020, Gray had plenty of time to devote to each site. The quilt came together in late August and was completed in September. It was presented to the board on Sept. 9.
Unlike quilts made for everyday use on beds or sofas, art quilts are usually hung on a wall mounted on a rod to support the weight. This 63” x 73” quilt has a rod pocket on the back.
The drawing will be held at the Evans Home Fall Gala. All of the proceeds will benefit the Henry and William Evans Home for Children, Inc. Six children are currently staying at the Evans Home, said Executive Director Marc Jaccard. The nonprofit hasn’t been able to do as many fundraisers as it typically does each year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tickets are $10 each or three for $25. They can be purchased on the Evans Home website at www.evanshome.org.
For more information, contact the Evans Home at 540-662-8520.
