WINCHESTER — The holidays are filled with warm hearts, bright lights and joyous music, sometimes making it easy to forget that not every child gets gifts from loved ones for Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa.
That could have easily been the fate this season for the five young residents of Winchester's Henry and William Evans Home for Children but, thanks to the generosity of Target department stores and the Winchester Sheriff's Office Foundation, these kids are sure to be smiling this season just as broadly as a child who spies Santa stashing presents beneath the tree.
At 7 a.m. Sunday, the five young people currently residing at the Evans Home, at 330 E. Leicester St. in Winchester, will get to choose the perfect holiday gifts for themselves and others during the annual Shop with a Cop event at the Winchester Target at 2340 Legge Blvd.
Winchester Sheriff Les Taylor and at least one of his deputies are expected to be joined by members of the Sheriff's Office Foundation to accompany the kids on their early-morning shopping extravaganza.
Amy Rice, executive director of the Evans Home, said the annual holiday event is made possible thanks to a grant from Target's Heroes and Helpers program and a matching donation from the local foundation.
The Evans Home residents will be paired with adult volunteers and given an hour or so on Sunday morning to buy as much stuff as they want with the cash they're given.
"It's great," said Marc Jaccard, the longtime director of the Evans Home who is acclimating Rice to her new job before he retires on Dec. 31. "And it does good things relationship-wise with the kids and officers."
The young shoppers won't have to wait until Christmas to open their gifts. Jaccard and Rice said they can tear into their treasures just as soon as Sunday's shopping event ends.
That doesn't mean they won't get anything else for the holidays. Rice said area individuals and organizations are donating numerous items for the Evans Home residents, and those gifts will be opened on Christmas Eve.
"Everybody will sit together like a family, celebrate together," Rice said. "It's just great when kids in the program are so supported by the community."
The Evans Home was established in 1949 to house and serve children who have been abused or neglected. Kids are free to live at the facility for as long as necessary while officials pursue the best solution for each of their situations, whether that be counseling the families for a possible reunion or teaching the children how to become responsible and independent so, when they're old enough, they can strike out on their own.
Currently, Jaccard said, all five residents of the Evans Home have relationships with family members. That means none of them will be alone on Christmas Day.
"We'll invite them to come here [on Christmas morning] and celebrate with us, then take off in different directions," Jaccard said of relatives of the Evans Home residents.
"It may just be that they go out for the day," Rice added, "but at least they'll have somebody to spend time with."
To learn more about the Evans Home, visit evanshome.org.
