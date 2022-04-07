WINCHESTER — After being sidelined by COVID-19 for the past two years, a major fundraiser for the Henry and William Evans Home for Children is getting ready for its triumphant return.
The nonprofit's Chili Dinner, which had been an annual event until 2020's festivities were canceled due to the pandemic, will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. May 13 at Braddock Street United Methodist Church, 115 Wolfe St. in downtown Winchester.
Tickets are $7 for adults or $5 for children age 12 and under, which gets you a hearty bowl of chili from local Wendy's restaurants, a drink from Royal Crown Bottling Company of Winchester, ice cream from Red Fox Creamery on the Loudoun Street Mall and live musical entertainment.
Amy Rice, executive director of the Evans Home at 330 E. Leicester St., said on Thursday that next month's Chili Dinner is being held later in the year than its predecessors.
"It's normally done sometime January through March, but COVID threw us off this year," Rice said on Friday.
Something that hasn't changed for the 2022 Chili Dinner is the participation of local celebrities who volunteer as servers and compete to see who can collect the most tips from diners.
"The tips are all donated to the Evans Home," Rice said.
This year's celebrities are still being lined up, but a few who have already volunteered are Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney Heather Hovermale, Braddock Street United Methodist Church Associate Pastor AhnnaLise Stevens-Jennings, Evans Home board member Paul Frank and former Evans Home executive director Marc Jaccard.
The servers will be supported in their quest for tips, Rice said, by members of the Winchester Harley Owners Group who have volunteered to help with setup, cleanup and other tasks.
This will be the first Chili Dinner overseen by Rice, who succeeded Jaccard as head of the Evans Home following his retirement on Dec. 31. Rice said previous dinners have raised $10,000 to $12,000 each, and she is hopeful for a similar outcome on May 13.
"I hope that the new date really gets out to the community and we have a good showing," she said.
All money raised from the dinner will support the Evans Home, which was established in 1949 to house and serve children ages 5 to 17 who have been abused or neglected. Kids are free to live at the facility for as long as necessary while officials pursue the best solution for each of their situations, whether that be counseling the families for a possible reunion or teaching the children how to become responsible and independent so, when they're old enough, they can strike out on their own.
Currently, Rice said, four children are living at the Evans Home but there is room for up to 10 more.
"We are working to increase our numbers," she said. "We know the kids are out there; it's connecting with them and getting them to come in."
Rice said many people assume the Evans Home only serves foster children, but that's not accurate.
"One of the messages I've really been trying to get out to people is that we can also take kids in the community," she said. "Maybe a family is homeless and they need somewhere safe for their kids to go. Maybe there's some kind of issue going on with the family, such as a parent or guardian going into treatment, so a child needs to come here to be safe for awhile. We are available for all of that.
"We're not just here for foster kids," Rice said. "We can take direct referrals from the community as well."
The Evans Home relies on donations and fundraisers to operate. Its major fundraising events each year are the Chili Dinner, the Evening with Evans Home Friends in late summer or early autumn, and the Doll Auction in December.
To learn more about the Evans Home and its services, or to order tickets for the May 13 Chili Dinner, visit evanshome.org.
