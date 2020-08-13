BERRYVILLE — The goats are b-a-a-a-a-ck at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds. So are the cows, pigs and chickens.
But unless you plan to buy some, you probably won’t get to see them this year.
The 2020 Clarke County Junior Livestock Show & Sale started Wednesday morning at the fairgrounds west of Berryville. It continues through Saturday, but it’s closed to the public.
Individual competitions will be livestreamed on Facebook. Only registered livestock buyers will be able to attend the auction at 6 p.m. Friday.
The livestock show and sale is substituting for the 66th Annual Clarke County Fair, which earlier this summer was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonprofit Clarke Agricultural Learning Foundation (CALF) quickly organized the event so students in the county’s 4-H and FFA programs could still show and sell the animals they’ve been raising for months.
“It was very nice of them” to organize it, said Emili Hartsell, 13, a Johnson-Williams Middle School student. “I’m so glad we still get to show our livestock.”
Maeve Davis, a recent Clarke County High School (CCHS) graduate who soon will start attending Virginia Tech, said she understands why the fair was cancelled.
“It’s important to keep everyone safe first,” she said, “and there always will be future fairs.”
Emili, the daughter of Sara and Harold Hartsell, brought her goats Batman and Joker to show and sell. In the summer heat, she cooled them with special wet blankets manufactured for that purpose.
Meanwhile, 12-year-old home-schooled student Lillian Moorcones was bathing her two Hampshire Cross pigs with water from a hose to keep them cool.
Although she also raises sheep, Emili said she thinks she’s better at raising goats. She enjoys goats’ company because they’re playful, she said.
Pigs have “very nice personalities,” too, said Lillian, the daughter of Kathleen and David Moorcones.
And, they’re not hard to raise, she said — just a feeding in the morning and evening, and occasionally hosing them down. She uses an automatic watering system, so they can take a drink whenever they want.
Chickens are “one of the easiest animals to raise,” said Mackenzie Cather, a rising senior at CCHS. “All you pretty much have to do is feed and water them.”
They’re able to take care of their other needs themselves, said Mackenzie, who plans to sell two.
Maeve is showing Foster, her purebred Angus. He’s named after Bud Foster, Tech’s retired defensive coordinator for Hokies football. Of course, she’s a fan of the team.
As she prepares to move to Blacksburg, “the hardest part is letting him go,” she said of the cow. “He’s my baby.”
“His personality is something else,” said Maeve, the daughter of Kenny and Kelly Unger. “He’s a very loving steer. He likes to lick,” especially rubber shoes.
As a steer, “he’ll never be used for breeding,” she continued. “You have to keep in the back of your mind what he’s been raised for.”
The youth realize their animals may be headed to a processing plant after they’re sold.
Lillian and Mackenzie haven’t grown as close to their animals as Maeve has to Foster.
“Every now and then, there will be a chicken that’s special to me,” said Mackenzie, the daughter of Brian and Robin Cather. “But since I raise so many, I don’t get attached to each one.”
“With farming, you buy and sell animals,” Lillian added.
Sixty-one youngsters are participating in the livestock exhibition. They are showing and selling approximately 170 animals.
CALF Director Hope Cather mentioned that most of the participants are girls, as compared to exhibitions at fairs in previous years.
“There’s been a huge change in agricultural education” over the years, she said, as more and more girls have become involved.
Agricultural education doesn’t just teach students how to care for animals, she said. It also teaches them “skills useful in the world today” such as marketing and budgeting.
Yet what generally entices students to explore agricultural interests is the opportunity to be around barnyard animals, she said.
“A lot of non-farming kids are just interested in seeing how these animals are raised,” she pointed out.
