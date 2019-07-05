Friday Art exhibit
The illustrated works of artist Anne Yvonne Gilbert will be on view from 6 to 9 p.m. today in the Garden Room at The George Washington Hotel. Original, signed works from her collaboration with local author S. Todd Strader will be available for viewing and purchase. Proceeds from the evening will fund the completion of the book “Little Red and Ryding Hood” (a fractured re-telling of the folktale with a local twist and wolf hero).
Saturday Highland Games competition
The Kernstown Battlefield Association and Clan Adrenalin will host a Highland Games competition on the south field of the battlefield. Scottish Highland warriors competed against each other between battles using ordinary objects: weights, stones, hammers and tree trunks (“cabers”). The games start at 9 a.m.
This year, the games will include international athletes and world-record holders. Free. Kid and pet (on leash) friendly.
Shaffer’s BBQ from Middletown will provide their food truck for refreshments throughout the day. Bring your own chairs.
Poetry reading/book launch
Jose Padua will read from his new poetry book “A Short History of Monsters” from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Winchester Book Gallery, 7 N. Loudoun St. Padua was chosen by former poet laureate Billy Collins as the winner of the 2019 Miller Williams Poetry Prize and published by the University of Arkansas Press. His poetry, fiction, and nonfiction have appeared in publications such as Bomb, Salon.com, Beloit Poetry Journal, Exquisite Corpse and Another Chicago Magazine. Reception to follow with food and spirits.
Upcoming ‘The African Queen’
The Magic Lantern Theater continues its summer outdoor film classics in downtown Winchester with the 1951 film “The African Queen” at dusk (approximately 8:30 p.m.) July 13 at the Taylor Pavilion. Directed by John Huston, this Oscar-winning film stars Humphrey Bogart and Katherine Hepburn as a mismatched pair floating on a tramp steamer through Africa and toward confrontation with a World War I German warship. The showing is free and open to the public. The showing is co-sponsored by Old Town Winchester and Winchester Oral Surgery Center. Attendees should bring their own chairs and/or blankets for seating. In case of rain, the showing will move to Grace Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St. For information, link to http://oldtownwinchesterva.com/events/major-events/ or www.magiclanterntheater.org, email info@magiclanterntheater.org or call 540-678-0963.
Genealogy program
Shannon Bennett & Brianne Kirkpatrick, authors and genetic genealogists, will present their new book “The DNA Guide for Adoptees: How to use Genealogy and Genetics to Uncover Your Roots” at 6:30 p.m. July 10 at Handley Library. Whether you need help with getting started or could use guidance on what to say or write when connecting with the DNA family, this book offers support to help you search for missing information. The program is free and open to the public.
‘Stranger Things’ escape room
Handley Regional Library System is offering a “Stranger Things” themed escape room for teens at 7 p.m. July 12 at Handley Library. Teens will solve clues, follow the story, and work together to escape before time runs out. Registration and more information is at www.handleyregional.org. The program is free.
Veggies in Your Garden program
Come learn about what kinds of vegetables you can grow and enjoy in your cooking and right out of the garden. at 2 p.m. July 13 at Handley Library. Vegetable tastings will also be available to understand the difference. The program is free and open to the public.
‘Robin Hood Misdirected’
Winchester Little Theatre will present “Robin Hood Misdirected,” a comic family friendly adventure, at 3 p.m. July 10 at Handley Library. The adaption is from Jack Neary and is given a fresh, funny and exciting spin when the Misdirected Theatre Company fails to show up for a sold-out performance. The program is free and open to the public.
AARP driving course
AARP will conduct an eight-hour classroom refresher course designed for those 50 and over at the Frederick County Public Safety Building, 1080 Coverstone Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 19. Those completing this course will receive a certificate, which should reduce auto insurance costs. There are no exams. The cost is $20 to cover the costs of materials. AARP members will receive a $5 discount if they bring their membership card to the class. Class size is limited. All drivers should bring their drivers license to class. For registration and further information, call 540-636-6967 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
JWHS Class of 1984 reunion
The James Wood High School Class of 1984 will hold its 35th reunion from 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 7 at Trumpet Vine Farm. Contact Laura Cunningham for more information at 540-336-9209 or email smokefan4ever@yahoo.com
Full Moon Walk at Blandy
Explore the State Arboretum under the full moon from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 16 at the Blandy Experimental Farm Library in Clarke County. Wear comfortable shoes, bring a flashlight, and experience the natural world at dusk and after dark. We will walk about three-quarters of a mile over gently rolling terrain. This program is for the entire family, but no dogs.
Cost is $10 for Foundation of the State Arboretum members and University of Virginia alumni and $15 for nonmembers. Cost for families is $20 or $24 for nonmember families.
Reservations are required at www.blandy.virginia.edu. or call 540-837-1758 Ext. 224 from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Spiker reunion
The W.R. Spiker family reunion will be held at noon July 20 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1643 Pitzer Chapel Road, Martinsburg, W.Va. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Families are asked to bring a covered dish/dessert to share, photos and family mementos, and an unwrapped item for the silent auction. Meats, beverages, and tableware will be furnished. The business meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 19 at the Trinity Lutheran Church. For more information, call Stewart Spiker at 304-886-8783 or Janet Farmer at 304-267-2269.
