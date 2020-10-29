Winchester, Frederick, Clarke Republican Women
The Winchester, Frederick, Clarke Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Winchester Country Club, 1300 Senseny Road for its monthly meeting. Cost is $17 by cash/check at the door. The guest speaker will be Del. Dave LaRock, who will give a legislative update and his personal insight on the 2020 Elections. LaRock is a member of the Virginia House of Delegates for the 33rd district and serves on the Transportation Committee, Education Committee and Science and Technology Committee. RSVP ASAP to Chris Rathbun at Carathbun106@aol.com or call 703-303-3850.
'Addams Family'
The Clarke County Parks and Recreation Department is offering a free screening of the movie "Addams Family" at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Chet Hobert Park (225 Al Smith Circle, Berryville). Costumes are encouraged. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and pack snacks. No alcohol. (Rain location is the Clarke County Recreation Center.) Contact Parks and Recreation at 540-955-5147 or ccpr@clarkecounty.gov.
Artist-in-Residence at Burwell-Morgan Mill
April Tolin will create art and talk about her work from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Burwell-Morgan Mill (15 Tannery Lane, Millwood). Artist Anne Stine will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Suggested admission-donation to mill is $5 per adult; $3 per senior citizen. Call the mill at 540-837-1799, or contact the Clarke County Historical Association at 540-955-2600 or director@clarkehistory.org.
Soup and Country Ham Sandwich sale
Wesley Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St. in Winchester, will hold a Soup and Country Ham Sandwich sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7. Advance orders only. To place orders by Sunday call Donnie at 678-544-7316 or Phyllis at 540-662-5734.
Drive-thru dinner
Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company will have a Drive-Thru Dinner on Saturday from 3 p.m. until sold out. Dinner will include pork loin, stuffing, au gratin potatoes, California medley vegetable blend, roll and dessert. $12 per dinner.
For more information, call JoAnne DeHaven at 540-888-3230 or Merle Kerns at 540 888-3201.
Soup and sandwiches
Gore Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company will offer fried ham sandwiches and vegetable soup on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. until sold out. Soup by the quart is $7 and sandwiches are $4 each.
'Driveways'
The Magic Lantern Theater will screen in November the film comedy-drama, “Driveways” (NR: 83 minutes), an intimate drama of the relationship between an aging retiree and a lonely young boy at a turning point in both their lives. It was the last film made by the esteemed American actor Brian Dennehy. The first screening is at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St., at 4:30 p.m. Sunday; the second screening will be at 4 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers St., Berryville. Admission: $8 (MSV/Barns Members: $5). Seating limited; masks required; for advance booking, link to themsv.com/events or barnsofrosehill.org/upcoming-events-2. For more information, go to www.magiclanterntheater.org, e-mail info@magiclanterntheater.org or call 540-678-0963.
Arboretum Walking Tour
The State Arboretum at Blandy Experimental Farm will hold a free walking tour from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Explore the Arboretum’s gardens and collections in the fall season. We will walk approximately a half-mile over gently rolling terrain. Wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather. Wear a mask and practice social distancing during the walk. Meet at the flagpole at the front parking lot close to the information kiosk.
Library closed Election Day
All branches of Handley Regional Library System (Clarke County, Bowman, and Handley libraries) will be closed on Election Day on Nov. 3. The library will resume normal operating hours at 10 a.m. Nov. 4.
Scouts to hold drive-up spaghetti dinner
Winchester's BSA Troop 9 will sell spaghetti dinners for pick-up from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at Market Street United Methodist Church, 131 S. Cameron St. Patrons are asked to pull up to the church on the Cork Street side, where orders will be taken at their vehicles and food brought out for curbside service. Pasta with meat sauce or vegetable sauce will be available with bread and a dessert. A freewill offering to support the troop is requested.
Lions Club Hearing Aid Recycling Program
The Winchester Host Lions Club's hearing aid recycling program gives the gift of sound for those in financial need. The club is seeking donations of used hearing aids regardless of age, style, or condition. If you need a hearing aid contact WHLweserve@gmail.com or Winchester Host Lions Club, PO Box 2921, Winchester, VA 22604, for more information.
Diaper donations
Diaper donations are needed in sizes 5 and 6 and individual packs of wipes at Congregational Community Action Project, or CCAP, located at 112 S. Kent Street, Winchester. call 54)-662-4318 for additional information or donations can be dropped off between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
