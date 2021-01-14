Mad scientist show
Handley Regional Library System will host a free interactive mad scientist show packed with crazy experiments, crowd interaction and entertainment from Mad Science in Washington, D.C., at 2 p.m. Friday on Zoom.
Watch how jolly ole’ Bubba the Balloon uses air pressure to slide down the “chimney,” how chemistry can be used to make fake snow and how ice colder than the North Pole can create exciting bubbling reactions. Then, watch a finale more colorful than the Northern Lights. Advance registration is required for the Zoom session www.handleyregional.org/madscience
Bake sale
There will be a bake sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Eagles Board Room of the Our Health Complex, 329 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Proceeds will benefit the Winchester Rescue Mission. There will be an assortment of banana bread, zucchini bread and cookies.
Virtual Penguin Day at Bowman Library
Handley Regional Library System is having a special themed “Penguin Day” at Bowman Library on Jan. 20. The event starts off with a virtual Storytime and Puppets with Penguins at 11 a.m. and continues with other planned fun and games online. Patrons can visit Bowman Library for a penguin coloring sheet they can take home, color, and return to be displayed at the library. The program coordinates with the Winter Reading Program for kids and teens where participants can win prizes based on number of books read.
Mardi Bras donations needed
Quota International of Winchester is collecting basic feminine products — such as bras, underwear, tampons — that will be given to women and girls assisted by The Laurel Center, the Rescue Mission Women’s Shelter, Valley Assistance Network (ALICE) clients and Bright Futures. Collection is taking place through Feb. 16 at several local businesses. See the Quota club’s Facebook page for a list of participating businesses.
Pets for Life program
The Pets for Life program at the Winchester SPCA invites you to purchase a light on behalf of your pet and help us Light a Path to end pet homelessness. Your donation will help us keep loved pets with their families and out of the overcrowded shelter system — $10 donation for one light, $50 donation for 10 lights, $100 donation for 20 lights. The light will be illuminated Feb. 1 in a virtual lighting ceremony.
Free prepackaged lunches, food pantry items
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 22. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Lions Club Hearing Aid Recycling Program
The Winchester Host Lions Club’s hearing aid recycling program gives the gift of sound for those in financial need. The club is seeking donations of used hearing aids regardless of age, style, or condition. If you need a hearing aid contact us at WHLweserve@gmail.com or Winchester Host Lions Club, PO Box 2921, Winchester, VA 22604, for more information.
Chestnut Grove Cemetery
Many people enjoy the peaceful tranquility of Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Frederick County, but there are costs for its upkeep. Please send donations to Lorraine DeHaven, treasurer; 520 Chestnut Grove Road; Winchester, VA 22602.
Spay Today
Spay Today is our area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program. Choose from many vets through a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Contact Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or call 304-728-8330.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.