Holiday bazaars
• Round Hill Ruritan Club will hold a holiday bazaar on Saturday at 164 Poorhouse Road. Breakfast and lunch available from Ladies of the Rescue Mission.
• The Women of the Moose, Winchester Chapter #1367, will hold its 11th annual holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Winchester Moose Family Center, 215 E. Cork St. in Winchester. Lots of refreshments on site, including breakfast and country ham sandwiches, pastries, cheeseburger, chili dogs, steak and cheese subs, French fries, peanut and vegetable soups, apple dumplings and various pies.
Friday
Jazz quartet in the Bistro
Caleb Nei’s quartet will perform jazz again on Friday in the Bistro at Westminster Canterbury. Emma Hadiya will appear with them as guest vocalist. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door.
Westminster Canterbury is a life-care retirement community in northwest Winchester. This smoke-free environment is off North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) just southeast of Va. 37. Follow signs to Lawrence Hall, Main Entrance. Parking is free. For more information, phone 540-665-0156.
Saturday
Virginia Gourd Show
The Virginia Gourd Show, Sale and Competition will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley - 901 Amherst St., Winchester. Come purchase raw gourds, crafting supplies and beautiful gourd art. Free admission. This is a Virginia Lovers' Gourd Society event.
Fundraiser for Blue Ridge Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship
The Blue Ridge Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship will hold a Vera Bradley, Premier Designs and Thirty-One Bingo Fundraiser on Saturday at the John H. Enders Fire Hall, 9 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville. Doors open at noon and Bingo starts at 1 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. There will be 14 prize-filled games as well as raffles for Grand Prize, 50/50 and themed baskets. Food and beverage available. Proceeds will provide scholarships for students with special needs and funds to help care for therapy horses and ponies. |For more information, contact 540-533-2777 or brcthinc@hotmail.com. Tickets can be purchased online at https://Nov2019bingo.brownpapertickets.com
Sunday
‘Free Solo’ screening
The Magic Lantern Theater will screen the Oscar-winning film documentary, “Free Solo” (PG-13: 97 minutes) at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers St., Berryville. The film portrays the rock climber, Alex Honnold, as he prepares for, and then assaults the 3,000-foot El Capitan peak in Yosemite National Park – without a rope. Doors open 30 minutes beforehand with refreshments available. Admission: $8 (MSV/Barns Members: $5). For further info, link to www.magiclanterntheater.org, e-mail info@magiclanterntheater.org or call 540-678-0963.
Upcoming
Garden Show
The Winchester Council of Garden Clubs is presenting a National Garden Club Standard Flower Show, "Give Thanks, Share Love, Spread Cheer," from 1 to 4 pm. Nov. 22 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St. in Winchester. The show is free and open to the public. Select arrangements will be available for purchase.
